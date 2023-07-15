Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Thomas’ RBI single lifts Nationals to 7-5 win over Cardinals in 10 innings

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas follows through on an RBI single during the 10th inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas follows through on an RBI single during the 10th inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses hits an RBI double during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses hits an RBI double during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses, left, rounds first on his way to an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses, left, rounds first on his way to an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams is safe at second for a stolen base as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong handles the throw during the fourth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams is safe at second for a stolen base as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong handles the throw during the fourth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith (22) is safe after scoring ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith (22) is safe after scoring ahead of the tag from St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith, left, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammate Dylan Carlson after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammate Dylan Carlson after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. The contest was the resumption of a game started on Friday, but was suspended due to rain. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By JOE HARRIS
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas’ single broke a tie in the 10th inning and the Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Thomas’ single scored Alex Call to break a 5-5 tie. CJ Abrams scored an insurance run on a double play for the Nationals in the game that was resumed after rain halted play Friday night in the third inning.

“There’s a big hole at second base, so just chased the slider and I’m just trying to stay on whatever he threw, you know, a little bit longer,” Thomas said. “Got a good piece of it.”

Kyle Finnegan (4-3) earned the decision with two innings of relief. Hunter Harvey earned his ninth save in 14 opportunities.

“It was an all-around good day for our guys,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “I wish we had won a little bit early, but the bullpen came in and held it down, so we played well.”

Jordan Hicks (1-6) took the loss for the Cardinals.

The Nationals broke a 1-1 tie with three runs scored without a hit in the fifth inning. A pair of Andre Pallante walks set up the rally and Dominic Smith scored on a fielder’s choice after advancing to third on a Pallante wild pitch. Willson Contreras had two throwing errors, the second of which allowed Luis García to score, and Nolan Arenado’s throwing error — the third St. Louis miscue of the frame — allowed Abrams to score to make it 4-1.

“You put pressure on the defense, good things are going to happen,” Abrams said. “Stay aggressive and keep it going.”

A Joey Meneses RBI single off Pallante evened the game in the fourth when it resumed. Meneses added an RBI double in the eighth.

“I think I find myself loading a little bit earlier in the at bat, and I think that’s helped me be a little bit better prepared for the fastball and the off-speed as well, and I think that’s just it,” Meneses said through an interpreter. “I am just loading a little quicker during my at bat.”

Brendan Donovan drew the Cardinals even with a three-run homer off Corey Abbott in the bottom of the fifth. Contreras tied the game at 5-5 with a solo homer off Kyle Finnegan in the eighth.

“We just can’t make that many mistakes in a game and win,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s tough to overcome those, we continue to make them, so it puts us in a really tough position.”

The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead Friday night when Lars Nootbaar homered in the first inning off Trevor Williams.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas had retired all nine Washington batters he faced before the game was halted with Paul Goldschmidt at the plate with a 3-2 count and two outs in the third.

The game was suspended after a delay of approximately 90 minutes.

The Cardinals will start left-hander Steven Matz (0-7, 4.65 ERA) in the second game of the double header Saturday night. The Nationals will counter with right-hander Jake Irvin (2-5, 4.60 ERA).

The Nationals have won four of their last five series and have a chance to extend that streak in the nightcap.

“I think it has to do with the unity of the team,” Meneses said. “You know, we know what we can and can’t do. And we just try to go out there and do the best possible and hopefully the outcome is in our favor.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Jeimer Candelario left the game in the first inning with a bone bruise on his right thumb.

Cardinals: OF Tyler O’Neill (left lower back strain) is playing three-straight games at Triple-A Memphis and could return next week.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals will start RHP Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA) against the Nationals and RHP Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA) in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday. Flaherty has not given up a run in his last two starts spanning 12 2/3 total innings. Gray tossed a scoreless third inning in the All-Star game on Tuesday and has a 2.20 ERA and 20 strikeouts in his last three starts.

___

AP MLB:  https://apnews.com/hub/mlb  and  https://twitter.com/AP_Sports