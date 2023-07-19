FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Seiya Suzuki has homer, 4 hits as Cubs pour it on late to rout Nationals 17-3

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki watches his RBI single off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Amos Willingham in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom, left, and Seiya Suzuki celebrate the team's 17-3 win over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki celebrates his home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon falls to the ground as he is unable to field an infield single by Washington Nationals' Dominic Smith in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, right, greets Ian Happat at the dugout after Happ scored on Yan Gomes' sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia forces Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger out at second and gets Trey Mancini at first for the double play in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams forces Chicago Cubs' Miles Mastrobuoni out at second on a throw from second baseman Luis Garcia in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon winds up in the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By MATT CARLSON
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and the Chicago Cubs poured it on late to beat the Washington Nationals 17-3 Tuesday night.

Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth.

Wisdom has gone deep in back-to-back games and in three of four. He ignited Chicago’s offense with his drive onto Waveland Avenue.

“I think I was just more pumped I put us ahead in the game,” Wisdom said. “I know I hit the ball hard.”

Suzuki had a homer and three singles in six at-bats and scored twice. Manager David Ross said the right fielder from Japan “looked phenomenal.”

Wisdom agreed.

“He’s a special player,” Wisdom said. “He’s electric. He definitely sparked it for sure.”

Miguel Amaya and Michael Tauchman each drove in three runs for the Cubs, who finished with 20 hits.

“Up and down the lineup, everybody contributed,” Ross said. “These guys have been putting in a lot of work and grinding a little bit. It’s nice to kind of break it open an add on.”

Amaya had a two-run single to cap Chicago’s seventh-inning outburst against relievers Amos Willingham (0-2) and Jose Ferrer.

Willingham got the final two outs in the sixth after starter Patrick Corbin exited, but couldn’t retire a batter in the seventh and was charged with four runs — starting with Wisdom’s shot on a center-cut fastball.

“That Wisdom at-bat, it’s going to sit with me for a long time,” Willingham said. “I’m probably not going to sleep a whole lot tonight. Just because that kind of changed the whole direction of the game.”

The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate in the eighth. Nico Hoerner had two RBI singles in the frame.

Michael Fulmer (1-5), the first Chicago reliever, got four outs — three via strikeout.

Washington took a 3-0 lead in the first two innings against Jameson Taillon, who settled in after that, working 5 2/3 innings. Ross pulled Taillon after the big right-hander tumbled trying to field Dominic Smith’s infield single. Fulmer replaced Taillon, who had thrown 92 pitches and wasn’t injured.

Lane Thomas broke a 16-game drought with his team-leading 15th homer, and Corey Dickerson had two RBIs for last-place Washington. Corbin returned from the paternity list and allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

OOPS

Left fielder Dickerson dropped pinch-hitter Tauchman’s short fly with one out in the sixth, but was able to force Cody Bellinger at third.

SHOELESS DAVE

Washington manager Dave Martinez began his 16-year playing career with the Cubs in 1986 and has fond memories of playing the outfield at Wrigley Field. His favorite: “The ivy. I really do, I love it,” Martinez said.

Martinez urges players to exercise care near the unforgiving brick wall that’s cloaked in green.

“I lost a shoe in there, jumping for a ball,” he said. “My shoe came off, and I had to go find it and put it back on. You learn real quick about running into that wall.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Christopher Morel was scratched just before the game with neck tightness. Miles Mastrobuoni took his spot and went 3 for 5.

UP NEXT

Washington RHP Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.42 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.57) Wednesday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports