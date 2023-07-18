Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right elbow strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday. Washington also reinstated starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from its top farm club.

In addition, the last-place Nationals claimed righty Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Rochester.

The 24-year-old Harvey was sent back to Washington for an MRI after earning his ninth save in a 7-5 win Friday at St. Louis. Imaging revealed the 6-foot-3, 240-pound reliever has a mild strain, according to the Nationals.

“I was very concerned, but this came out great,” manager Dave Martinez said. “Best-case scenario for us.

“We’re going to shut him down for 10 days and then resume his throwing. We’ll just let it calm down a little bit and build some strength up, and get him back as soon as we possibly can.”

Harvey is 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 39 games. He earned his first career save on May 7 at Arizona.

Kyle Finnegan started the season as Washington’s closer and leads the club with 11 saves, but doesn’t have one since May 27.

Corbin, who is 6-10 with a 4.89 ERA, is expected to start Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

La Sorsa, 25, returns for a second stint with Washington after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on June 8. He’s 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in four innings over five games with the Nationals.

Adon appeared in two games and compiled a 5.40 ERA.

The 23-year-old Muñoz was 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA with three teams in the Braves system. Martinez said the right-hander is a hard-thrower who “needs to learn to throw strikes.”

