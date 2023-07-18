A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Hunter Harvey pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MATT CARLSON
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Washington Nationals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right elbow strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday. Washington also reinstated starter Patrick Corbin from the paternity list, optioned right-hander Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester and recalled lefty Joe La Sorsa from its top farm club.

In addition, the last-place Nationals claimed righty Roddery Muñoz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned him to Rochester.

The 24-year-old Harvey was sent back to Washington for an MRI after earning his ninth save in a 7-5 win Friday at St. Louis. Imaging revealed the 6-foot-3, 240-pound reliever has a mild strain, according to the Nationals.

“I was very concerned, but this came out great,” manager Dave Martinez said. “Best-case scenario for us.

“We’re going to shut him down for 10 days and then resume his throwing. We’ll just let it calm down a little bit and build some strength up, and get him back as soon as we possibly can.”

Harvey is 3-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 39 games. He earned his first career save on May 7 at Arizona.

Kyle Finnegan started the season as Washington’s closer and leads the club with 11 saves, but doesn’t have one since May 27.

Corbin, who is 6-10 with a 4.89 ERA, is expected to start Tuesday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

La Sorsa, 25, returns for a second stint with Washington after being claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on June 8. He’s 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA in four innings over five games with the Nationals.

Adon appeared in two games and compiled a 5.40 ERA.

The 23-year-old Muñoz was 3-3 with a 3.89 ERA with three teams in the Braves system. Martinez said the right-hander is a hard-thrower who “needs to learn to throw strikes.”

