Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Jordan Weems works out of jam in 10th as Nationals outlast Mariners 7-4 in 11

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems reacts to striking out Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore during the 11th inning of a baseball game to seal a 7-4 win, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Jordan Weems reacts to striking out Seattle Mariners’ Dylan Moore during the 11th inning of a baseball game to seal a 7-4 win, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams, left, greets relief pitcher Jordan Weems after the team's 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings in a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams, left, greets relief pitcher Jordan Weems after the team’s 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in 11 innings in a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia jumps to greet center fielder Derek Hill after the Nationals defeated the Seattle Mainers 7-4 in 11 innings in a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia jumps to greet center fielder Derek Hill after the Nationals defeated the Seattle Mainers 7-4 in 11 innings in a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas hits a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
4 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas hits a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Kyle Finnegan scores on a double by Lane Thomas, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
5 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan scores on a double by Lane Thomas, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas celebrates his two-run double next to Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
6 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals’ Lane Thomas celebrates his two-run double next to Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic walks away after striking out, while Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams throws the ball back during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
7 of 10 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic walks away after striking out, while Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams throws the ball back during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. The Nationals won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches an RBI sacrifice fly from Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
8 of 10 | 

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez catches an RBI sacrifice fly from Washington Nationals’ Luis Garcia during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Gabe Speier throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
9 of 10 | 

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Gabe Speier throws to a Washington Nationals batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
10 of 10 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By CAMERON VAN TIL
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Weems worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the 10th inning against the heart of Seattle’s order, Lane Thomas hit a two-run double in the 11th, and the Washington Nationals beat the Mariners 7-4 on Tuesday night.

“This team is relentless,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “They don’t give up, they stay focused, they stay in the game, and we come out victorious at the end.”

Weems (1-0) entered in the 10th with the game tied at 4-4 and intentionally walked leadoff batter J.P. Crawford to set up a potential double play with the automatic runner at second. He fell behind 3-0 to Julio Rodríguez before getting called for a pitch-clock violation.

Other news
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrate a win after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Olson homers, drives in 2 as Braves win 5th straight with a 3-game sweep of Twins
Matt Olson homered late and doubled in an early run and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 for a series sweep.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Rookie Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0 for Cincinnati as Reds top Orioles 3-1
Andrew Abbott was impressive on the mound again for Cincinnati, and Matt McLain and TJ Friedl both homered to lift the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros following a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros
Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2.

Weems then retired Ty France on a foul popup, struck out Teoscar Hernández and set down Cal Raleigh on a comebacker.

“We just didn’t execute,” Raleigh said. “It was three terrible at-bats. We got to find a way to get that run in. That’s what good teams do and we’re not doing it right now.”

With two outs in the 11th and first baseman France positioned off the bag, Thomas grounded a 1-0 pitch from Trevor Gott (0-3) down the right-field line to drive in Michael Chavis and Ildemaro Vargas. Luis García followed with an RBI single.

It continued a red-hot June for Thomas, who is batting .333 this month. He has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games.

“I chased a few sliders earlier, so I really just wanted to stay through the middle and not be out front and swing through something, especially with a chance to drive some runs in,” Thomas said.

“I was a little late, but it got through there.”

Weems retired the side in the 11th to close it out. He struck out three in his two innings.

“I just kept taking deep breaths and stepping off and kept telling myself, ‘Trust your stuff. Trust yourself,’” Weems said.

Keibert Ruiz tied it for Washington in the eighth with a solo homer to right field off Paul Sewald, his ninth of the season.

Hernández gave Seattle an early lead with a two-run shot to right in the first. It was his sixth homer of the month and 15th this season.

Washington’s Jeimer Candelario scored from first base on an errant pickoff throw in the first and had an RBI double in the fifth. García had a sacrifice fly in the seventh that made it 3-3.

ROOKIE STARTERS

Washington rookie Jake Irvin pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in his 10th career start.

Seattle rookie Bryan Woo allowed two runs — one earned — over five innings in his fifth career start. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out seven.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle designated RHP Chris Flexen for assignment. Flexen was effective for the Mariners in 2021 and 2022, spending most of those two seasons in the starting rotation. But the 28-year-old had a 7.71 ERA in 42 innings this year across four starts and 13 relief appearances. Gott (lower back spasms) was activated from the IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Penn Murfee will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, general manager Justin Hollander said. The 29-year-old reliever was sidelined with elbow inflammation for most of May and June, spending two stints on the IL. He posted a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings this season. ... LHP Marco Gonzales will be shut down from throwing for two weeks after experiencing nerve irritation during his rehab from a left forearm strain. The 31-year-old has not pitched since May 28.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-9, 5.32 ERA) starts Wednesday’s series finale. He gave up a season-high seven runs in five innings against San Diego in his last outing.

Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 4.07) allowed one run and two hits over seven innings against Baltimore in his last start. His 1.02 WHIP ranks fifth in the majors among qualified pitchers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports