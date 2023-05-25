Alex Call doubles in 4-run second, Nationals beat Padres 5-3

San Diego Padres catcher Brett Sullivan tags out Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams (5) during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call had a two-run double in Washington’s four-run second inning and the Nationals held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Call also singled to help the rebuilding Nationals improve to 11-11 in May and 21-28 overall.

“We’re showing up to the ballpark playing with a lot of energy,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. “That’s been the key for these guys. They’re starting to feel like they can compete.”

Washington starter Trevor Williams (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings. Carl Edwards Jr. and Hunter Harvey combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save. They held the Padres to four hits.

“Shut down,” Call said about the bullpen effort. “It’s nice to see our guys taking care of business.”

Keibert Ruiz singled in the first run in the second, and Luis Garcia had a sacrifice fly to close the scoring spree.

San Diego’s Rougned Odor hit in two-run homer in the fourth, and Washington made it 5-2 in the bottom of the inning when Lane Thomas doubled in Call. Ha-Seong Kim hit a solo homer off Williams in the fifth.

“It’s a game of execution, and the two homers today were not executed,” Williams said. “Thankfully, the offense gave us enough runs today to make it not hurt. And the bullpen shut the door when they came in.”

Ryan Weathers (1-3) went six innings for San Diego.

“He gave us six innings. I thought he pitched fairly well,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “When you get four hits, it’s tough to win a game.”

REMEMBER US?

San Diego’s Juan Soto has reached base six times in nine plate appearances against his former team this series. The two-time All-Star walked twice Wednesday night. He homered and went 3 for 4 with a walk Tuesday in the Padres’ 7-4 victory.

CJ Abrams, one of six players the Nationals received for Soto and Josh Bell in a deal done last year at the trade deadline, had a single, a walk and a stolen base. He homered Tuesday night.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Drew Pomeranz (left elbow) had a “clean up surgery” Tuesday, Melvin said. Pomeranz is still expected to return this season, Melvin added, though there is no timetable yet. … Manny Machado (fractured left hand) took groundballs Wednesday for the first time since going on the 10-day injured list. He is eligible to return on Friday. … RHP Nabil Crismatt (left hip) pitched 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday and is scheduled to work again Friday. … LHP Adrian Morejon (left elbow) faced three batters Tuesday in his first rehab outing at Single-A Lake Elsinore.

UP NEXT

Padres Blake Snell (1-6, 5.40) starts Thursday in the series finale looking to bounce back after allowing a season-worst six runs in four innings last time out at home against Boston. Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50) also is coming off the worst start of his first big league season after lasting only 2 2/3 innings in an 8-6 home loss to Detroit.

