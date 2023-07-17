FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Sports

A year after trading Soto, the Nationals still need to be patient with the players they received

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams catches a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
1 of 2 | 

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams catches a ground ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
2 of 2 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws to the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Almost a year after trading Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals are struggling as expected — and it will still be a while before that deal can be fully evaluated.

The Nationals received a massive package of players from San Diego in exchange for the star outfielder, in part because Soto wasn’t due to become a free agent for more than two years. (By contrast, if the Los Angeles Angels were actually to trade Shohei Ohtani this year, his pending free agency could complicate their attempts to land a big haul in return.)

The Padres traded first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-hander Jarlin Susana for Soto. A year later, Abrams is Washington’s starting shortstop, hitting .264 with 16 stolen bases. Gore is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA, although his 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings suggest he still has a good deal of upside.

Other news
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo walk-off home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio in the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jones, Trejo hit 11th-inning home runs, lifting NL-worst Rockies over Yankees 8-7
Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 to take two of three from New York.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
White Sox stop Braves’ series win streak at 11
ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 on Sunday to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida, second from right, of Japan, celebrates with Christian Arroyo, left, Justin Turner, second from left, and Rob Refsnyder after hitting a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Yoshida hits a grand slam and drives in 6 as the Red Sox rout the Cubs 11-5 behind Crawford
Masataka Yoshida hit a grand slam and a two-run triple, powering Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 blowout over the Chicago Cubs.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates after hitting a sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel to bring in Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier during the fifth inning of baseball game action in Toronto, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Danny Jansen hits 3-run double as Blue Jays complete sweep, beat Diamondbacks 7-5
Danny Jansen hit a three-run double in the eighth inning to give Toronto what turned out to be an important cushion, and the Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep.

As for the rest, Wood is the No. 4-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, but he’s still at Double-A along with Hassell. The 19-year-old Susana is at the Class A level. Voit left the Nationals via free agency and is now in the New York Mets’ system.

The bright spot of Washington’s rebuild this year — All-Star right-hander Josiah Gray — was acquired back in 2021 in the deal that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers. If the prospects in the Soto deal progress like that, the Nationals should improve eventually, but it could take time.

RISING

Baltimore has followed its worst stretch of the season with its best. After dropping six of seven, the Orioles have won eight in a row to pull within a game of a Tampa Bay team that looked like it might run away with the AL East. Now the Dodgers come to Camden Yards for what could be a fascinating series — and remarkably, Baltimore enters Monday’s matchup four games better than Los Angeles.

FALLING

The Arizona Diamondbacks hadn’t lost more than three in a row all season, but now they’re on a four-game skid for the second time this month. They’re just a half-game ahead of Philadelphia for the National League’s final wild card, and they can’t look to the schedule for a reprieve, with three games coming up at Atlanta.

TRIVIA TIME

A big reason for Baltimore’s impressive record is that the Orioles have 33 come-from-behind victories — tied for first in the majors with Cincinnati — and they’ve lost only 14 games after leading.

Only one team has lost fewer games after leading. Which is it?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Corbin Burnes struck out 13 in six two-hit innings in the heat and humidity of Cincinnati on Friday night, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Reds 1-0.

COMEBACKS OF THE WEEK

The Astros and Angels finished the week with a couple of wild games in California. On Saturday night, Houston led 9-3 in the seventh inning and had a 98.4% chance of winning according to Baseball Savant. Then Los Angeles scored six runs in the bottom of the inning, tying it on a three-run homer by Mike Moustakas.

The Astros went back ahead 12-9, only for the Angels to come back again with three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Los Angeles finally won 13-12 in 10 innings.

Houston didn’t have to wait long for some payback. The following night, the Angels led 7-3 in the eighth ( win probability: 98.1% ) before Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer for the Astros. Houston then scored four in the ninth, with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker both homering, and won 9-8.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Boston Red Sox have only 13 blown-lead losses.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports