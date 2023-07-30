Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Drone attack on Moscow
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup: How to Watch
Showtimes for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are pictured behind the ticket booth at the Los Feliz Theatre, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbie’ bonanza continues
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Three killed in Calif. small plane crash
Business

Two tribal nations to open Minnesota’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensaries

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn., June 17, 2015. At least two tribal nations are expected to open Minnesota’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries in August 2023, as recreational marijuana becomes legal to possess and grow in the state on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FILE - Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn., June 17, 2015. At least two tribal nations are expected to open Minnesota’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries in August 2023, as recreational marijuana becomes legal to possess and grow in the state on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

 
Share

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (AP) — At least two tribal nations are expected to open Minnesota’s first recreational marijuana dispensaries in August as recreational marijuana becomes legal to possess and grow in the state on Tuesday.

Following a council vote on Friday, the White Earth Nation in northwestern Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis and will begin selling it sometime in the first half of August, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Both tribal members and non-tribal adults 21 years and older would be able to purchase from the nation’s dispensary.

Weeks earlier, NativeCare — a tribal-run medical marijuana provider — announced a recreational marijuana dispensary expected to open shortly on Red Lake Nation once the new law takes effect, the Star Tribune reported. The nation is also in northwestern Minnesota.

The band could’ve started selling recreational marijuana at that time but decided to wait until Minnesota’s new marijuana law legalizes possession statewide.

“Our intention is to be a good partner and ultimately fill the void for people who intend to use cannabis,” Red Lake tribal secretary Sam Strong told the Star Tribune.

The state’s Democratic-controlled Legislature approved a massive marijuana legalization bill this year, which Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed in May.

White Earth Nation and Red Lake Nation plan to take advantage of their sovereignty and allow sales right away. But the state projects most legal retail sales won’t begin until early 2025, while it creates a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, more than a decade after Colorado and Washington did so.