Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Washington News

Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
1 of 2 | 

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2 of 2 | 

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By COLLEEN LONG
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO, a bid stalled by objections from two members of the Western military alliance.

Biden and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson plan to “review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said a statement Saturday. The leaders also will discuss the war in Ukraine and China.

Sweden and neighbor Finland dropped their long-standing military neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and applied for NATO membership, seeking protection under the organization’s security umbrella.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Iraqi News Agency, followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr storm the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden. An Iraqi security official has said the Swedish embassy was evacuated by security forces after the protesters breached the building. (Iraqi News Agency via AP)
Protesters briefly storm the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest over Quran burning
Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr have briefly stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wave before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
NATO chief convenes talks in a bid to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join the military alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.
FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, speak to the media after their talks at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, on Nov. 8, 2022. Erdogan has said that NATO should not bet on his country approving Sweden's application to join the Western military alliance before a July summit because the Nordic nation has not fully addressed his security concerns. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)
Turkey’s Erdogan says Sweden shouldn’t expect to join NATO any time soon
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that NATO should not bet on his country approving Sweden’s application to join the Western military alliance before a July summit.

Finland, which shares an 832-mile (1,340 kilometer) border with Russia, joined NATO in April. Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has seen its ascension delayed by Turkey and Hungary; NATO requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand.

NATO had hoped the road to Sweden’s membership would be smoothed out before the alliance’s summit July 11-12 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Sweden’s entry would be a highly symbolic moment and the latest indication of how Russia’s war is driving countries to join the alliance.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has resisted, with his government accusing Sweden of being too lenient toward groups that it says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish organizations and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

This past week, he condemned Sweden over a Quran-burning protest. Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he would gather senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland this coming Thursday to try to overcome Turkey’s objections.

Hungary also has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid. Hungarian lawmakers said a long-delayed parliamentary vote on that would not would not happen until the autumn legislative session.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has alleged that Swedish politicians have told “blatant lies” about the condition of his country’s democracy. High-ranking Hungarian officials have said they support Sweden’s membership bid while also making vague demands from Stockholm as conditions for approval.