Live Updates | China bristles at NATO eastward ‘expansion’ as alliance wraps up summit

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members after the jury decided in favor of a 2014 document during a trial over her grandmother's wills at Oakland County Probate Court in Pontiac, Mich., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Queen of Soul died in 2018 at age 76. (Sarahbeth Maney/Detroit Free Press via AP)
Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
World News

Live Updates | China bristles at NATO eastward ‘expansion’ as alliance wraps up summit

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, center, walks with his delegation at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance's summit draws to a close on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
2 of 2 | 

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, center, walks with his delegation at the venue of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. NATO leaders prepared to provide Ukraine with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership as the alliance’s summit draws to a close on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Follow along for updates on the summit of the NATO military alliance in Lithuania’s capital:

What to know:

— NATO backs Ukraine’s fight vs. Russia but doesn’t invite Kyiv to join

Other news
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas attends a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP)
Palestinian president visits Jenin refugee camp after devastating Israeli military raid
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is paying a visit to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in the wake of a devastating Israeli offensive last week.
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Militants attack a security post in southwest Pakistan and trigger a clash that leaves 8 dead
Pakistani officials say five heavily-armed militants have attacked a security post in southwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout that left four soldiers, three attackers and a female passerby dead, officials said.
FILE - An employee of Tokyo Electric Power Company explains to the media about the facility to be used to release treated radioactive water at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima, northern Japan, on June 26, 2023. Hong Kong's leader warned Tuesday, July 11, that the city will ban marine products from “a large number prefectures” if Japan discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Ripples of Fukushima: Hong Kong to ban Japanese products from areas that discharge radioactive water
A top official in Hong Kong says the city would immediately ban the import of aquatic products from 10 prefectures in Japan if it discharges treated radioactive wastewater into the sea.
FILE - Czech-born author Milan Kundera looks on in Prague, Czech Republic, June 27, 1967. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Jovan Dezort/CTK via AP, file)
Milan Kundera, Czech writer and former dissident, dies in Paris aged 94
Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday.

Sweden’s rocky road from neutrality toward NATO membership

— What is NATO doing to help Ukraine in the war with Russia?

——

China has renewed its concern about NATO’s eastward “expansion” as the alliance wraps up its summit in Lithuania on Wednesday.

A joint communique from the Atlantic alliance a day earlier said China’s “stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values,” while indicating that NATO members “remain open to constructive engagement” with Beijing.

China issued a strong rebuttal, saying it would “resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, and it resolutely opposes NATO’s eastward expansion into the Asia-Pacific.”

“NATO has a bad track record in history,” China’s diplomatic mission to the European Union in Brussels said in a statement, faulting NATO for “meddling in affairs beyond its borders, and creating confrontation.”

“This fully exposes NATO’s hypocrisy and its ambition of seeking expansion and hegemony,” it added, calling the NATO statement “tedious” and saying it was “playing the same old tune, filled with Cold War mentality and ideological bias.”

Like Russia, China has long voiced concerns that NATO has been on an eastward expansion, with both the vice foreign minister, Le Yucheng, and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying referring to what they perceived as a continual expansion of the alliance.

——

Hungary has welcomed a NATO decision to bring Ukraine closer to the military alliance without receiving a clear path for joining it, saying Wednesday that a “sense of responsibility” had prevailed at a summit where Kyiv had hoped for more concrete assurances for NATO membership.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that providing no invitation or timeline for Ukraine’s NATO membership was the “only responsible decision” that NATO could take in light of the ongoing war – and one that Kyiv would have to settle for despite its broader hopes.

“A decision has been taken that does not risk escalating the war,” Szijjarto said. “The member states have made it clear that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO only if it fulfils all the conditions and if the allies unanimously agree to this.”

Szijjarto also urged NATO not to become an “anti-China” alliance, and said cooperation with China was as economically advantageous as partnerships with countries like South Korea and Japan.

“NATO should not be given an anti-China edge, so let’s make it clear that NATO is not an anti-China organization,” Szijjarto said. “It was not created against China, and its current operation is not against China. We do not see China as a risk, we do not see it as an adversary or an enemy.”

——

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says issues including new military aid for Ukraine, a formal invitation for his country to join NATO, and security guarantees from its member states were on tap at second and final day of the alliance’s summit on Wednesday.

The comments from the Ukrainian leader came a day after NATO member countries eased the pathway for Ukraine to join one day but stopped short of providing a specific timetable for an invitation that Zelenskyy has sought for Ukraine.

“We want to be on the same page with everybody. For today, what we hear and understand is that we will have this invitation (to join NATO) when security measures will allow, I want to discuss with our partners all these things,” Zelenskyy told reporters in the Lithuanian capital.

A post published on Zelenskyy’s official Twitter account said he had met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine “on its way to NATO.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain, which has provided considerable military support to Kyiv, told Zelenskyy that the efforts of Ukraine’s soldiers against Russian forces were “inspiring to everyone. We’re proud to have played a part in training some of them.”

NATO members have long proposed that Ukraine could join one day, but Tuesday’s decision shows the challenges of reaching consensus among the alliance’s current members while Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

Under Article 5 of the NATO charter, members are obligated to defend each other from attack, which could swiftly draw the U.S. and other nations into direct fighting with Russia.