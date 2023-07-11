FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
World News

Live Updates | Lithuania and allies beef up security for NATO summit

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks prior to a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, boards a plane in London, Tuesday July 11, 2023 departing to Vilnius, Lithuania, where he is to attend a NATO Summit. (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP)
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Follow along for updates on the summit of the NATO military alliance in Lithuania’s capital:

What to know:

— Turkey’s decision to end opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership boosts summit

Sweden’s rocky road from neutrality toward NATO membership

— What is NATO doing to help Ukraine in the war with Russia?

— Ukraine, defense plans and Sweden’s membership top summit agenda

Lithuania and several of its allies have beefed up security for the NATO summit, with as many as 12,000 troops backed by warships, air defense systems and artillery deployed for the two-day meeting.

Lithuanian authorities say almost 50 foreign delegations with 2,400 representatives are gathering in Vilnius, including 40 presidents or prime ministers and up to 150 other high-ranking politicians.

Germany supplied Patriot missile defense for the summit that starts Tuesday, while Spain provided short- to medium-range NASAM ground systems.

The summit in Lithuania’s capital is being held about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border with Russian ally Belarus, where the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was granted refuge following a short-lived revolt against the Russian authorities last month.

Border control measures were introduced last week at major airports, sea ports and on land borders with Lithuania’s fellow European Union members Poland and Latvia.

Meanwhile, NATO warships are patrolling off the coast of Lithuania, including vessels from Germany, the United States, Italy and Poland, according to the commander of Lithuania’s navy, Giedrius Premeneckas.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged all NATO members to meet the alliance’s target of spending the equivalent of 2% of national economic output on defense.

According to new NATO estimates released last week, 11 of the 31 member countries will reach that target this year.

As the Western alliance’s annual summit opened in Lithuania’s capital on Tuesday, Sunak said Britain was devoting “record amounts” to defense, in part to make its industry “ready for the challenges ahead.”

“And that’s something we need to see across NATO, starting with meeting the 2% commitment,” he said.

After Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO members committed to move toward spending 2% of gross domestic product on national military budgets within a decade. They are expected during this week’s summit to set that level as a minimum target — a floor rather than a ceiling.

Sunak said NATO members “have witnessed the most terrible crimes and human tragedies in Ukraine” since Russia invaded its neighbor 16 1/2 months ago. He says the alliance has “come together like never before in support of Ukraine and with firm determination that Russia cannot succeed.”

Hungary’s foreign minister says his country’s ratification of Sweden’s bid to join NATO is just a “technical matter” after Turkey’s president indicated he would his country’s opposition to the Scandinavian country joining the alliance.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Peter Szijjarto wrote that the Hungarian government’s position on Sweden “is clear: the government supports NATO membership, which is why we tabled a proposal to this effect in Parliament many months ago. It is now only a technical matter to complete the ratification process.”

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members that haven’t yet ratified Sweden’s accession documents.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak tweeted that she has asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban “to do everything possible to ensure that the #Hungarian Parliament also contributes to the enlargement of the defense #Alliance as soon as possible.”