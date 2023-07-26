NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage’s bank account

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
World News

NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage’s bank account

FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Jill Lawless reporter the Associated Press posed photo at AP Europe in London, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By JILL LAWLESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain’s biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday after discussing personal details of a client — the populist politician Nigel Farage — with a journalist.

The bank said Alison Rose was leaving “by mutual consent.” The surprise early-morning statement came just hours after NatWest had expressed full confidence in the CEO.

“It is a sad moment,” said the bank’s chairman, Howard Davies.

Other news
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
UK banking boss apologizes to populist politician Farage over the closure of his account
The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group has apologized to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views.

Rose’s departure came after days of news stories sparked when Farage complained that his bank account had been shut down because the banking group didn’t agree with his political views.

Farage, a right-wing talk show presenter and former leader of the pro-Brexit U.K. Independence Party, said his account with the private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, had been closed down unfairly.

The BBC ran a story, based on an anonymous source at the bank, saying the account was closed because Farage did not meet Coutts’ 1 million pound ($1.3 million) borrowing requirement.

Farage then published documents he had obtained from the bank showing officials discussing his political views and the “reputational damage” associated with keeping him as a customer. The documents said Farage was “seen as xenophobic and racist” and “considered by many to be a disingenuous grifter.”

Farage repeatedly failed to get elected to Parliament during his political career, but played an outsized role in taking Britain out of the European Union, in large part by stoking concerns about immigration. Voters narrowly backed Brexit in a 2016 referendum, and the U.K. left the bloc in 2020.

On Tuesday evening, Rose apologized to Farage and acknowledged that she was the anonymous source of the inaccurate BBC report that claimed the decision to close Farage’s account was purely commercial.

Farage, a skilled seeker of attention and generator of outrage, accused the bank of stomping on his freedom of speech, and some members of the Conservative government echoed his concerns.

NatWest was bailed out by the government during the 2008 global crisis and remains almost 40% owned by British taxpayers.

Andrew Griffith, the banking minister, is due to meet Britain’s largest banks on Wednesday morning to address concerns related to customers’ “lawful freedom of expression.”

Britain’s Treasury announced last week that U.K. banks will be subject to stricter rules over closing customers’ accounts. They will have to explain why they are shutting down someone’s account under the new rules, and give 90 days’ notice for such account closures. They previously have not had to provide a rationale for doing so.

The changes are intended to boost transparency for customers, but will not take away a banking firm’s right to close accounts of people deemed to be a reputational or political risk.

Farage welcomed Rose’s departure but said he wanted to see “a fundamental change of the banking laws” and the ouster of more members of the NatWest board.

“We bailed these people out and in return they close our branches, they close our personal and business accounts on a huge scale,” he said. “We need real change here and I am going to go on pushing for it.”

JILL LAWLESS
JILL LAWLESS
London correspondent covering politics and more.