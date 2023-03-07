Bucks won’t have Antetokounmpo, Holiday against Magic

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is fouled as he drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either of their two 2023 All-Stars available for their game Tuesday night at Orlando.

Milwaukee’s injury report for the game lists two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday as unavailable. Antetokounmpo has a non-COVID illness and Holiday has a sore neck.

The Bucks also won’t have newly acquired guard Goran Dragic or Wesley Matthews. Dragic, who signed with the Bucks on Saturday, has a sore left knee. Matthews will miss a seventh consecutive game with a strained right calf.

Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. (left hip) and Gary Harris (sore left adductor) also have been ruled out for Tuesday’s game. ___

