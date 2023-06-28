NBA releases the new CBA to its teams; deal goes into effect Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA released the full Collective Bargaining Agreement to its teams on Wednesday, two days before the start of free agency and three days before the new labor agreement between the league and its players takes effect.

The 676-page agreement — now signed by both the NBA and National Basketball Players Association — is for seven years, meaning through the 2029-30 season, though either side can opt out a year early by declaring its intention to do so by October 15, 2028.

The sides agreed in principle on the new deal in the early morning hours of April 1, when the NBA was preparing to opt out of the current CBA in a move that could have led to the league’s first major labor impasse in 12 years.

NBA owners and players then voted separately to approve the new deal in late April. It then took the sides several weeks to complete the writing of the actual agreement.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports