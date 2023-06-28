New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
NBA releases the new CBA to its teams; deal goes into effect Saturday

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA released the full Collective Bargaining Agreement to its teams on Wednesday, two days before the start of free agency and three days before the new labor agreement between the league and its players takes effect.

The 676-page agreement — now signed by both the NBA and National Basketball Players Association — is for seven years, meaning through the 2029-30 season, though either side can opt out a year early by declaring its intention to do so by October 15, 2028.

The sides agreed in principle on the new deal in the early morning hours of April 1, when the NBA was preparing to opt out of the current CBA in a move that could have led to the league’s first major labor impasse in 12 years.

NBA owners and players then voted separately to approve the new deal in late April. It then took the sides several weeks to complete the writing of the actual agreement.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports