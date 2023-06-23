AP NEWS
2023 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

Jaden Akins, Michigan State, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Memphis,6-10, Senior, not selected.

Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

Damezi Anderson Jr., Detroit, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

Chase Audige, Northwestern, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Marcus Bagley, Arizona State, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.

Amari Bailey, UCLA, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, second-(41).

Will Baker, Nevada, 7-0, Junior, not selected.

TJ Bamba, Washington State, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

Josh Bannan, Montana, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan, 6-10, Sophomore, Cleveland, second-(49).

Manny Bates, Butler, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

Charles Bediako, Alabama, 7-0, Sophomore, not selected.

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

T.J. Bickerstaff, Boston College, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

Anthony Black, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Orlando, first-(6).

Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.

Gael Bonilla, Capitanes (G League), 6-7, not selected.

Keylan Boone, Pacific, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    • Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

    Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

    Jordan Brown, Louisiana, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

    Kobe Brown, Missouri, 6-7, Senior, L.A. Clippers, first-(30).

    Kobe Bufkin, Michigan, 6-4, Sophomore, Atlanta, first-(15).

    Boo Buie, Northwestern, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Tyler Burton, Richmond, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Toumani Camara, Dayton, 6-8, Senior, Washington, second-(52).

    Tyger Campbell, UCLA, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

    Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.

    Dylan Cardwell, Auburn, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

    Branden Carlson, Utah, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

    Jaylen Clark, UCLA, 6-5, Junior, Minnesota, second-(53).

    Noah Clowney, Alabama, 6-10, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(21).

    Frankie Collins, Arizona State, 6-1, Sophomore, not selected.

    Yuri Collins, Saint Louis, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

    Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

    Kevin Cross, Tulane, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    LJ Cryer, Baylor, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

    Clarence Daniels II, New Hampshire, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

    Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

    Davonte Davis, Arkansas, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    RayJ Dennis, Toledo, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Gradey Dick, Kansas, 6-8, Freshman, Toronto, first-(13).

    Alou Dillon, Purdue-Northwest, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Jordan Dingle, Pennsylvania, 6-3, Junior, not selected.

    Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Junior, not selected.

    El Ellis, Louisville, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Tosan Evbuomwan, Princeton, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Jaylen Forbes, Tulane, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

    Armaan Franklin, Virginia, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Enrique Freeman, Akron, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Alex Fudge, Florida, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.

    Eric Gaines, UAB, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Myron Gardner, Little Rock, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, Freshman, Utah, first-(16).

    Joseph Girard III, Syracuse, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

    Wendell Green Jr., Auburn, 5-11, Junior, not selected.

    Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State, 6-11, Sophomore, Boston, second-(39).

    PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

    Jacksun Hamilton, Wisconsin-Parkside, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

    De’Vion Harmon, Texas Tech, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Ray Harrison, Grand Canyon, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    Hakim Hart, Maryland, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Joey Hauser, Michigan State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

    Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Junior, not selected.

    Jordan Hawkins, Connecticut, 6-5, Sophomore, New Orleans, first-(14).

    Taylor Hendricks, UCF, 6-9, Freshman, Utah, first-(9).

    Jalen Hill, Oklahoma, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

    A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Sophomore, not selected.

    Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, 6-6, Freshman, L.A. Lakers, first-(17).

    Ithiel Horton, UCF, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

    Jett Howard, Michigan, 6-8, Freshman, Orlando, first-(11).

    Tyrese Hunter, Texas, 6-0, Sophomore, not selected.

    Jordan Ivy-Curry, Pacific, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Andre Jackson Jr., Connecticut, 6-6, Junior, Orlando, second-(36).

    Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina, 6-9, Freshman, Memphis, second-(45).

    Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, Senior, Phoenix, second-(57).

    Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Sion James, Tulane, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

    Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, Senior, Miami, first-(18).

    Keshad Johnson, San Diego State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-5, Senior, Oklahoma City, second-(50).

    Meechie Johnson, South Carolina, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Colby Jones, Xavier, 6-6, Junior, Charlotte, second-(34).

    Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

    Djordjije Jovanovic, Ontario (G League), 6-7, not selected.

    Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-1, Junior, not selected.

    Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.

    Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-4, Sophomore, not selected.

    Jackson Kenyon, Miami (OH), 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.

    Bol Kuir, San Diego, 7-3, Freshman, not selected.

    Pelle Larsson, Arizona, 6-5, Junior, not selected.

    Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

    Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine, 6-7, Sophomore, L.A. Lakers, second-(40).

    Dereck Lively II, Duke, 7-1, Freshman, Dallas, first-(12)

    Chris Livingston, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, Milwaukee, second-(58).

    Seth Lundy, Penn State, 6-6, Senior, Atlanta, second-(46).

    Tramon Mark, Houston, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected.

    Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Madison McCall, Lesley (MA), 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Kevin McCullar, Kansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(2).

    Emanuel Miller, TCU, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Demetrius Mims, Gannon (PA), 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-3, Freshman, not selected.

    Isaiah Miranda, North Carolina State, 7-1, Freshman, not selected.

    Dillon Mitchell, Texas, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

    RayQuawndis Mitchell, Missouri-Kansas City, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

    Omari Moore, San Jose State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Jelanie Morgan, Lesley (MA), 6-4, Freshman, not selected.

    Casey Morsell, North Carolina State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Paul Mulcahy, Rutgers, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, Junior, Portland, first-(23).

    Matthew Murrell, Mississippi, 6-4, Junior, not selected.

    Grant Nelson, North Dakota State, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

    Jordan Nesbitt, Hampton, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.

    Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

    Olivier Nkamhoua, Tennessee, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Landers Nolley II, Cincinnati, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Jack Nunge, Xavier, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

    Toby Okani, Illinois-Chicago, 6-8, Junior, not selected.

    Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

    Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

    Nick Ongenda, DePaul, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

    Nijel Pack, Miami, 6-0, Junior, not selected.

    Elijah Pepper, UC Davis, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Rob Perry, Murray State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Julian Phillips, Tennessee, 6-8, Freshman, Washington, second-(35).

    Uros Plavsic, Tennessee, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

    Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara, 6-5, Sophomore, Golden State, first-(19).

    Quinten Post, Boston College, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

    Justin Powell, Washington State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.

    Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, 6-8, Junior, Dallas, first-(24).

    Zyon Pullin, UC Riverside, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama, 6-1, Senior, not selected.

    Antonio Reeves, Kentucky, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Jeremy Roach, Duke, 6-2, Junior, not selected.

    Terry Roberts, Georgia, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Luis Rodriguez, UNLV, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Cormac Ryan, Notre Dame, 6-5, Senior, not selected.

    Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, 6-9, Junior, not selected.

    Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, Senior, Detroit, first-(25).

    Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

    Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State, 6-6, Freshman, Utah, first-(28).

    Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, Senior, not selected.

    Mike Sharavjamts, Dayton, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

    Jamarion Sharp, Western Kentucky, 7-5, Senior, not selected.

    Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Junior, not selected.

    Ben Sheppard, Belmont, 6-6, Senior, Indiana, first-(26).

    Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Dontrell Shuler, Cal State San Bernardino, 6-3, Senior

    Malachi Smith, Gonzaga, 6-4, Senior, not selected.

    Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas, 6-5, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(27).

    Terquavion Smith, North Carolina State, 6-4, Sophomore

    Tolu Smith, Mississippi State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

    Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State, 6-0, Senior, not selected.

    Julian Strawther, Gonzaga, 6-7, Junior, Denver, first-(29).

    Justice Sueing, Ohio State, 6-7, Senior, not selected.

    Russel Tchewa, South Florida, 7-0, Senior, not selected.

    Tyler Thomas, Hofstra, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

    Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska, 6-2, Senior, not selected.

    Nae’Qwan Tomlin, Kansas State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.

    Jacob Toppin, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

    Mady Traore, New Mexico State, 6-11, Freshman, not selected.

    Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, Senior, not selected.

    Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, Junior, not selected.

    Cameron Tyson, Seattle, 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Connor Vanover, Oral Roberts, 7-5, Senior, not selected.

    Steele Venters, Eastern Washington, 6-7, Junior, not selected.

    Damjan Vukcevic, Los Angeles Trade Tech, 6-8, Freshman, not selected.

    Qudus Wahab, Georgetown, 6-11, Senior, not selected.

    Jarace Walker, Houston, 6-8, Freshman, Indiana, first-(8).

    Cason Wallace, Kentucky, 6-4, Freshman, Oklahoma City, first-(10).

    Jordan Walsh, Arkansas, 6-7, Freshman, Boston, second-(38).

    Anton Watson, Gonzaga, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6-7, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(22).

    Cam Whitmore, Villanova, 6-7, Freshman, Houston, first-(20)

    Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, Senior, not selected.

    Tyler Willoughby, Voorhees (SC), 6-3, Senior, not selected.

    Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(51).

    Tyrese Wineglass, Southwestern Adventist (TX), 5-10, Junior

    Isaiah Wong, Miami, 6-4, Senior, Indiana, second-(55).

    International

    Miguel Allen, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

    Idrissa Ba, Levallois (France), 7-0, not selected.

    Elian Benitez, Bourg (France), 5-11, not selected.

    William Beugre-Kassi, Roanne (France), 6-6, not selected.

    Mihailo Boskovic, Dynamic (Serbia), 6-10, not selected.

    Michael Caicedo, Granada (Spain), 6-6, not selected.

    Sasa Ciani, Cedevita (Croatia), 6-9, not selected.

    Bilal Coulibaly, Levallois (France), 6-6, Washington, first-(7).

    Carlin Davison, Airs (New Zealand), 6-5, not selected.

    Ege Demir, Tofas (Turkey),6-10, not selected.

    Thijs De Ridder, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-8, not selected.

    Nikola Djurisic, Mega (Serbia), 6-8, not selected.

    Ruben Dominguez, Estudiantes (Spain), 6-5, not selected.

    Quinn Ellis, Monferrato (Italy), 6-4, not selected.

    Juan Fernandez, Fuenlabrada (Spain), 6-10, not selected.

    Clement Frisch,Nancy (France), 6-7, not selected.

    Sananda Fru,Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9, not selected.

    Gloire Goma, Chlorella (Spain),6-5, not selected.

    Hassane Gueye, ASA (France), 6-10, not selected.

    Ondrej Hanzlik, Girona (Spain),6-7, not selected.

    Nadir Hifi, Le Portel (France), 6-3, not selected.

    Tomislav Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-0, not selected.

    Zvonimir Ivisic, Podgorica (Montenegro), 7-2, not selected.

    Ilias Kamardine, Evreux (France), 6-4, not selected.

    Konstantin Kostadinov, Palencia (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

    Oleksandr Kovliar, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-3, not selected.

    Liutauras Lelevicius, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-7, not selected.

    Gilad Levy, Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel), 7-1, not selected.

    Ruben Lopez, Gran Canaria (Spain), 6-8, not selected.

    Assemian Moulare, Vichy-Clermont (France), 6-0, not selected.

    Ousmane Ndiaye, Baskonia (Spain), 6-11, not selected.

    James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain), 7-0, Boston, second-(31).

    David Okwera, Melbourne (Australia), 7-0, not selected.

    Daniel Onwenu, Corinthians (Brazil), 6-6, not selected.

    Romain Parmentelot, Lyon (France), 6-3, not selected.

    Ivan Perasovic, Cibona (Croatia), 6-7, not selected.

    Mantas Rubstavicius, Lietkabelis (Lithuania), 6-6, not selected.

    Rayan Rupert, New Zealand (Australia), 6-6, Portland, second-(43).

    Musa Sagnia, Manresa (Spain), 6-7, not selected.

    Marcio Santos, Sesi Franca (Brazil), 6-9, not selected.

    Enzo Shahrvin, Pau Orthez (France), 6-7, not selected.

    Birahima Sylla,Roanne (France), 6-7, not selected.

    Dez Andras Tanoh, Budapesti Honved (Hungary), 6-3, not selected.

    Hugo Toom, Kalev/Cramo (Estonia), 6-7, not selected.

    Armel Traore, Levallois (France), 6-8, not selected.

    Ricards Vanags, Liepaja (Latvia), 6-8, not selected.

    Tristan Vukcevic, Partizan (Serbia), 7-0, Washington, second-(42).

    Victor Wembanyama, Levallois (France), 7-4, San Antonio, first-(1).

