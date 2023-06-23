Villanova’s Cam Whitmore falls to No. 20 pick in NBA draft after lottery projection

Cam Whitmore hugs family and friends after being selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cam Whitmore was projected by many to be a lottery pick, but he fell to the Houston Rockets at No. 20 in the NBA draft Thursday night.

The Associated Press’ mock draft had Whitmore going No. 5 overall. The versatile 6-foot-7 wing averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds last season as a freshman at Villanova.

He’s fine with where he was picked and said he entered the night without expectations of who would draft him or when.

“I’ve been overlooked a lot of times in my life, so it didn’t really faze me,” he said. “I’m just really happy to be in the NBA. I’ve been dreaming about that all my life.”

Whitmore disagreed with rumors that medical issues caused the drop.

“I promise you there’s not,” he said. “I have no idea. I don’t know what happened. But I feel fine. It’s my body. If they think it’s something different, they have their own opinions. But at the end of the day, it’s my body.”

The Rockets got Amen Thompson at No. 4 overall.

“He’s a great player, great athlete,” Whitmore said. “Somebody who I can definitely play alongside. I’m just definitely looking forward to it.”

Whitmore likes the versatility of Houston’s young players.

“Everybody can do everything on the floor,” he said. “Defend, run the floor, rebound, block shots, they can shoot. That’s just an advantage. Everybody is an athlete. So there’s a lot of run and jump. Run up the floor, that’s my play style. I think it will be a great fit with those guys.”

