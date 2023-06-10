The road of Ish: On NBA-record 13th different team, Nuggets well-traveled guard 1 win from title

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

The road of Ish: On NBA-record 13th different team, Nuggets well-traveled guard 1 win from title

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith jokes with teammates during practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 3 | 

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith jokes with teammates during practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith shoots the ball during practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 3 | 

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith shoots the ball during practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith, right, hugs Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright after Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun from the playoffs in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)
3 of 3 | 

Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith, right, hugs Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright after Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun from the playoffs in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)
By Pat Graham
 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Ish Smith has suited up for an NBA-record 13 different teams — nearly half the league — over his 13-year career.

Team No. 13, the Denver Nuggets, has truly proven lucky for the longtime point guard whose journey has included seven trades, six releases and two early G-League stints.

The road well-traveled by Ish (full name: Ishmael) has led him here, his first NBA Finals as the Nuggets sit a win away from the franchise’s first championship. Up 3-1 on Miami, the team could clinch Monday night at home in Game 5.

Other news
Scoot Henderson,reacts after being selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA-champion Nuggets try to run it back in a Northwest Division that added a wealth of young talent
It took Denver 47 NBA seasons to get to the top. Staying there won’t be easy with the Northwest Division adding a wealth of young talent in the draft.
Members of the Denver Nuggets crowd the stage during a rally and parade to mark the team's first NBA basketball championship on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA-champion Nuggets trade into the 1st round by swapping picks with the Pacers, AP source says
The NBA-champion Denver Nuggets struck a deal with Indiana to acquire a first-round round pick in the draft on Thursday night.
Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown hugs the championship trophy during a rally to mark the Denver Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Bruce Brown opts out of his contract with the NBA-champion Nuggets, AP source says
Bruce Brown is set to become a free agent after declining his $6.8 million player option with the NBA-champion Denver Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, arrives at the hippodrome in the northern Serbian town of Sombor, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Jokic came to Serbia after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic back in his Serbian hometown to watch family’s horses compete
Nikola Jokic made it back to Serbia in time to watch his beloved horses race in his hometown. Less than a week after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship, Jokic was back in his hometown of Sombor to enjoy his big passion of horse racing.

It hardly matters that Smith, who turns 35 next month, hasn’t played much in the playoffs — or at all in the Finals. He’s content with having the best seat in the house on the bench and doing what he’s always done so well — encourage. He’s become an assistant coach-ish type of presence and a voice that resonates throughout the locker room.

“When you can have veterans that are truly selfless and not worried about, ‘Hey, I’m not in the playoff rotation,’ but they’re still invested in the team and the team’s success and they’re willing to use their voice in a positive manner, that is really impactful,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Smith broke into the league in 2010 with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. One of his teammates at the time was Heat guard Kyle Lowry, who still to this day affectionately refers to Smith as “Rook” — short for rookie.

“He’s a guy who persevered. Wasn’t the greatest shooter, wasn’t the greatest this, but he just found a way to find a niche in this league and find a niche on every single team he’s been on,” Lowry said. “And to be a great veteran, a great veteran presence, a great positive vibe for every team he’s played for.

“Thirteen teams is a lot of teams, but obviously he’s done his job. ... He’s done something correct.”

In addition to Houston and Denver, Smith’s tour around the 30-team NBA includes stops in Memphis, Golden State, Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Detroit, Washington and Charlotte. He appeared in 43 games over the regular season for the Nuggets. In the Finals, his role has been reduced to more of a motivator.

Other sage veterans weigh in, too.

There’s 34-year-old DeAndre Jordan, Reggie Jackson, 33, and 36-year-old Jeff Green, who’s an integral part of the second unit. The Nuggets have won two straight since he hosted a team dinner at his house in Miami before Game 3.

“When they talk, everybody listens because if you listen to them, you can hear some really smart things that can help you play the game,” Nuggets do-it-all center Nikola Jokic said. “I really appreciate and am really thankful for them.”

Over his career, Smith’s filled every kind of role (he started 50 games in Philly in 2015-16 when he averaged a career-best 14.7 points) and worn 10 different uniform numbers. His favorite is No. 14, which is his current number.

Somewhere, Smith has his vast collection of past jerseys. They’re probably at his mom’s house, he believes, for safe keeping — considering all the moves he’s made.

Someday, he’ll round them up. But not to be framed and placed on a wall.

“That just feels narcissistic, like me celebrating me,” Smith said.

Instead, his plan is to celebrate others in the form of themed walls around his home. On one wall, uniforms worn by players who’ve hailed from the state of North Carolina, an homage to his Charlotte roots.

Another wall will be dedicated to veteran players he’s crossed paths with (such as Jordan and Green in Denver). A third wall will feature a tribute to Wake Forest royalty (think: Muggsy Bogues, Chris Paul, Tim Duncan).

Lastly, a championship wall, which he’s hoping includes everyone from this Nuggets roster.

“It’s been fun. I can’t even lie to you. You usually don’t say that when you’re not playing and you’re in a leadership role,” Smith said. “It’s truly been fun.”

The secret to Smith’s longevity has been a simple rule — don’t take anything personal. That applies to criticism or basketball decisions. He was part of the deal that brought Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Nuggets last offseason from Washington in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris.

“Realize what you have to do to get better and find your fit,” said Smith, whose wife is expecting in three months. “On top of that, just keep going, keep pushing, keep pressing.”

As for how much longer he wants to play, that’s easy.

“Until they cut off the lights and say don’t come back,” Smith joked.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports