Draymond Green, James Harden among top players to watch as NBA free agency set to open

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown compete for possession of the ball during the second half of Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Some of the players to watch in NBA free agency, which starts Friday evening:

James Harden, Philadelphia

The 76ers can’t afford to let him go, and Harden knows this. Other teams will want him, and that will make the 76ers dig deep, It might be a short deal, maybe two years with the second at his option, but if Philly is going to contend for a title this coming season it needs to surround MVP Joel Embiid with elite talent.

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Torkelson homers twice for the Tigers in an 8-5 victory over the AL West-leading Rangers
Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double, scoring teammate Whitt Merrifield, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby. Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland.
England's Justin Rose reacts after teeing off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65
Justin Rose has set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65. Rose is the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis (32) singles off San Diego Padres relief pitcher Luis Garcia, driving in a run, during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.

Kyrie Irving, Dallas

This one will be interesting. Irving is one of the best players in the NBA. He also tends to be a challenge, and evidently got unhappy over time at his previous stops — Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn. It seems unlikely that Irving will want a short-term deal, but there aren’t many teams that can afford him, either.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto

If Houston doesn’t land Harden, maybe the Rockets take a swing at VanVleet and throw a ton of money his way. The Raptors need to decide on a direction; the next few days will show if the plan is to win right now, or take some time to reset a bit. What they offer VanVleet will likely tell the tale. He may be moving on.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Talk about a success story. Reaves was undrafted, averaged 7.3 points per game as a rookie, averaged 13 points per game this past season, and became the Lakers’ third-best player behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Teams can offer him four years for almost $99 million, and that’ll likely be what it takes the Lakers to keep him.

Draymond Green, Golden State

No team spends more than the Warriors. And Green might not be the easiest personality to deal with on a daily basis. But he was a very big part in all four of Golden State’s recent championship runs. It’s hard to envision him someplace else, though the new CBA rules raises the possibility that it’ll happen.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

This one should be easy. Middleton, somehow, seems to remain vastly underrated. The Olympic gold medalist and NBA champion is the perfect running mate for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, simply because he doesn’t seem to care if he gets five shots or 25 shots. Expect the Bucks to write the check and keep him.

Bruce Brown, Denver

The Nuggets want to run it back with as many players who were part of this year’s title run as they possibly can. Brown will have to turn down $5 million or more next season to make that happen, since the Nuggets can’t offer him anything over $7.8 million for the coming season. Denver is hoping Brown bets on himself here.

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, Miami

The Heat would not have made the NBA Finals this past season without these two players, both of whom were undrafted and became big successes as part of Miami’s development program. They’re in line for big paydays; probably $10 million or more awaits each starting this coming season. Miami might have to make a tough choice.

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers

Everyone knows the common complaint about Westbrook: He’s not a great 3-point shooter. But he never has been, yet is still part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team, is great with young players, is a nine-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion and a three-time assist champion. There’s one thing missing on his resume and he will bring value to a contender.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee and Jakob Poeltl, Toronto

If teams want centers, the list starts with these guys. Lopez is 35 but had his best scoring season in six years, and that should make the Bucks want to keep him around. Poeltl is intriguing, a good finisher, has been a good rim protector more often than not, and might be entering his best years.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports