2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois

 
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died Saturday after the child’s father found him unresponsive earlier in the day.

Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana, Illinois, was pronounced dead Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup. The coroner’s office said preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play.

“At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results,” Northrup said in a statement.

Northrup said the death is under investigation by the Champaign police department and the Champaign County coroner’s office. Additional information won’t be released until the completion of the investigation.

“My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever,” Adrian Griffin said in a statement released by the Bucks. “I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time.”

