Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, is staying with Bucks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Sports

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, is staying with Bucks

 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks announced Friday they have re-signed Antetokounmpo, who will be playing alongside his brother in Milwaukee for a fifth season.

Antetokounmpo, 31, played 37 games for the Bucks last season and averaged 1.4 points and 5.6 minutes. He has played 162 games and made 11 starts for the Bucks over the last four seasons.

Antetokounmpo began his NBA career in 2015-16 by playing two games with the New York Knicks, who selected him with the 51st overall pick in the 2014 draft. After playing three seasons overseas in Spain and Greece, Antetokounmpo signed with the Bucks before the 2019-20 season.

