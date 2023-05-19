AP NEWS
Friday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 19, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Friday, May 19

MLB

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

NHL CONFERENCE FINALS

Western Conference

Dallas at Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

