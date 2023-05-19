Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, May 19
MLB
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
NBA CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference
Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
NHL CONFERENCE FINALS
Western Conference
Dallas at Vegas, 8:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.