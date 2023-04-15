AP NEWS
Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated PressApril 15, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Saturday, April 15

MLB

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA - RBC Heritage, S.C.

NBA

    • LPGA - LOTTE Championship, Hawaii

    TENNIS

    ATP - Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Monaco

    Auto Racing

    NASCAR Xfinity Series, Call811.com Before You Dig 250, Martinsville, Va.

    NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

    Sunday, April 16

    MLB

    San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

    Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

    Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

    Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

    Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

    Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

    Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

    Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

    NBA

    Eastern Conference

    Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

    Western Conference

    L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

    Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

    OTHER EVENTS

    GOLF

    PGA - RBC Heritage, S.C.

    TENNIS

    ATP - Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Monaco

    AUTO RACING

    INDY Car - Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif.

    NASCAR Cup Series - NOCO 400, Martinsville, Va.

    NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas

