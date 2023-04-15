Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, April 15
MLB
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Golden State at Sacramento, 8:30 p.m.
MLS
Colorado at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA - RBC Heritage, S.C.
LPGA - LOTTE Championship, Hawaii
TENNIS
ATP - Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Monaco
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Call811.com Before You Dig 250, Martinsville, Va.
NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas
Sunday, April 16
MLB
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
NBA
Eastern Conference
Miami at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 3 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA - RBC Heritage, S.C.
TENNIS
ATP - Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, Monaco
AUTO RACING
INDY Car - Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif.
NASCAR Cup Series - NOCO 400, Martinsville, Va.
NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas