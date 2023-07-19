A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Sports

Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11

FILE - The media entrance of the Paris refurbished Bercy Arena, renamed Accor Hotels Arena is pictured in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2015. The NBA announced Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)

FILE - The media entrance of the Paris refurbished Bercy Arena, renamed Accor Hotels Arena is pictured in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2015. The NBA announced Wednesday, July 19, 2023 that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, file)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow.

The league announced Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Paris on Jan. 11, the third regular-season game held at Accor Arena. In January, the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons in Paris, which is hosting the 2024 Olympics.

The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Other news
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship game
Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game.
FILE - Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) defends against Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game April 2, 2023, in New York. Johnson is staying with the Nets on a four-year deal worth about $108 million after quickly becoming one of their top players following his arrival in the trade for Kevin Durant. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)
Cam Johnson stays with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal worth $108 million
Cam Johnson is staying with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal worth about $108 million after quickly becoming one of their top players following his arrival in the trade for Kevin Durant.
Gradey Dick poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Raptors grab shooter, Celtics collect future picks during mostly quiet night in Atlantic division
The Raptors took the player with possibly the flashiest suit of the night during the NBA draft. The Celtics loaded up on future picks.
FILE - Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook in Hartford, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired Tuesday, June 20, 2023, by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn's first full season as coach.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Nets hire Kevin Ollie among assistant coaches for Jacque Vaughn’s staff
Kevin Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn’s first full season as coach.

This will be the Nets’ second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports