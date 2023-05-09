NBA All-Defensive Teams
|(Voted by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
|2 points for first team; 1 for second team
|First Team
|1st
|2nd
|Pts
|F Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem
|96
|3
|195
|G Jrue Holiday, Mil
|94
|4
|192
|C Brook Lopez, Mil
|85
|11
|181
|F Evan Mobley, Cle
|49
|34
|132
|G Alex Caruso, Chi
|50
|25
|125
|Second Team
|G Derrick White, Bos
|24
|51
|99
|F Draymond Green, GS
|21
|47
|89
|F O.G. Anunoby, Tor
|14
|53
|81
|G Dillon Brooks, Mem
|4
|46
|54
|C Bam Adebayo, Mia
|13
|27
|53
|Others receiving votes (first-team votes in parentheses)
Guards: Marcus Smart, Boston (12) 35; Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn (6) 33; Jimmy Butler, Miami, (3) 23; Herbert Jones, New Orleans 15, Lugentz Dort, Oklahoma City, (1) 9; Jaylen Brown, Boston, (1) 4; Matisse Thybulle, Portland, (1) 4; Anthony Edwards, Minnesota, (1) 4; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City, (1) 3, Dejounte Murray, Atlanta, 3; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana, (1) 2; Paul George, L.A. Clippers, (1) 2; Chris Paul, Phoenix, 1; De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia, 1; Delon Wright, Washington, 1; Patrick Beverley, Chicago, 1.
Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, (16) 60; Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota, (3) 40; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 9; Desmond Bane, Memphis, 1; Scottie Barnes, Toronto, 1; Kevin Durant, Phoenix, 1; Aaron Gordon, Denver, 1; P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia, 1.
Centers: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn, 25; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, (3) 15; Jarrett Allen, Cleveland, 3, Walker Kessler, Utah, 1.