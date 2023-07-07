Pelicans extension contracts of forwards Jones, Lidell, and sign free-agent center Zeller

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Pelicans extension contracts of forwards Jones, Lidell, and sign free-agent center Zeller

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles around Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles around Miami Heat center Cody Zeller (44) during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans signed forwards Herb Jones and E.J. Lidell, and veteran center Cody Zeller, the club announced Thursday.

Jones, a 2021 second-round draft choice out of Alabama, was a starter throughout last season after emerging as the club’s most decorated defensive player as a rookie. His four-year extension is reportedly worth about $56.3 million.

Zeller’s one-year deal, worth a reported $3.2 million, comes after the Pelicans let go of reserve centers Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes in free agency, creating the need for a reserve to spell starter Jonas Valanciunas.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan, left, congratulates Darick Hall after Hall's solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Jake Diekman during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Schwarber, Turner lift Phillies to 3-1 win, send Rays to season-high 5th loss in row
Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay with a 3-1 victory that extended the Rays’ losing streak to a season-high five.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep
Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 to avoid a series sweep.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz singles in front of Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams and umpire Manny Gonzalez in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for 20th win in 24 games heading into series at Milwaukee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday for their 20th win in 24 games.
FILE - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
Veteran defender César Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea. The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico.

Lidell was the Pelicans’ second-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2022, but was lost to a right knee injury for his entire rookie season. He has returned in time to join the Pelicans’ Las Vegas NBA Summer League squad, which opens play on Friday night. Lidell was on a two-way contract before the Pelicans opted on Thursday to give him a three-year contract reportedly worth about $6.2 million.

The 6-foot-7 Jones’ average steals of 1.6 per game this past season tied for fourth in the NBA. He also averaged 9.8 points and 0.6 blocks.

The 6-11 Zeller is 10-year veteran who spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte before one-year stints each in Portland and Miami.

Last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds and started in two games for the Heat. He also appeared in 21 playoff games for as a reserve during Miami’s run to the finals, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Lidell, who is 6-6, hasn’t played meaningful basketball since his junior season at Ohio State in 2021-22, when he averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game and was named first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defense.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports