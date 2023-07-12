Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Sports

Flopping, challenge rules changed by NBA’s Board of Governors

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Upon review, coaches will have more chances to ask for reviews.

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved two rule changes for the coming season Tuesday — one to give coaches a second challenge if their first one is successful, the other being a technical foul for flopping.

The challenge rule change is something that coaches have wanted for some time. Coaches who challenge a call and are successful will get the chance to make a second challenge — with one catch. Teams must have a timeout in order to call for a challenge; that timeout would not be retained even if a coach won that first challenge.

Other news
Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson, center front, makes a basket as Boston Celtics guard Jay Scrubb (29) tries to keep him from the net during an NBA Summer League basketball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
With Wembanyama, other top picks out, NBA Summer League spotlight is for the taking
Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama and many of the highest 2023 draft picks are out for the rest of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but several other players are worth watching.
FILE - Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) dunks against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pistons and Stewart have agreed on a $64 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Pistons and Isaiah Stewart agree on $64 million, 4-year extension, source tells AP
The Detroit Pistons and Isaiah Stewart have agreed on a $64 million, four-year contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, center, stands for a photo with potential first-round draft picks at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In Las Vegas, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discusses keeping eye on gambling
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he believes all leagues have to continue to keep an incredibly close eye on gambling trends within their sport, mindful of issues that the NFL in particular has had to address in recent months.
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Blazers say they’re willing to wait months to resolve Lillard saga if necessary
Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers know this yet haven’t abandoned hope that the seven-time All-Star changes his mind.

Players who flop — or are called for committing “a physical act that reasonably appears to be intended to cause the officials to call a foul on another player,” the league said — will be given a non-unsportsmanlike technical, which will not count as a personal foul or lead to ejection. But it will give the opposing team a free throw and could lead to a possession change, depending on when it is called.

Officials can choose to stop live play to call a flopping violation, or can wait until the next “neutral opportunity” to do so.

Floppers will be fined $2,000, with fines rising incrementally for repeat offenders. The flopping rule will be on a one-year experiment.

Both rule changes first got unanimous recommendation from the NBA’s Competition Committee, composed of players, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association, coaches, governors, team basketball executives and referees.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports