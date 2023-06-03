Connecticut hosts Dallas in non-conference action

Dallas Wings (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-1, 4-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut takes on Dallas in non-conference action.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas went 18-18 overall with a 10-8 record on the road a season ago. The Wings gave up 82.8 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .