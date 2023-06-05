Connecticut takes home win streak into matchup with Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces (6-0, 4-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-1, 4-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts Las Vegas looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Sun averaged 21.1 assists per game on 31.9 made field goals last season.

Las Vegas went 13-5 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Aces averaged 90.4 points per game last season, 16.3 on free throws and 28.5 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .