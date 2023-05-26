Los Angeles to visit Las Vegas Saturday

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks (1-0, 1-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (1-0, 2-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas finished 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference games last season. The Aces averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 12.9 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 6-12 in Western Conference play and 13-23 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 18.9 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sparks: Azura Stevens: out (back), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .