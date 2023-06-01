Dallas plays Washington after Howard’s 25-point outing

Dallas Wings (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (2-2, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Washington Mystics after Natasha Howard scored 25 points in the Wings’ 94-89 victory against the Minnesota Lynx.

Washington finished 22-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.9 last season.

Dallas went 18-18 overall a season ago while going 10-8 on the road. The Wings averaged 18.8 assists per game on 29.7 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .