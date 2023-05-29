Indiana visits Connecticut following Smith’s 23-point game

Indiana Fever (1-2, 1-2 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (3-1, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Connecticut Sun after NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points in the Fever’s 90-87 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Connecticut finished 13-5 at home and 11-7 in Eastern Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sun shot 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana finished 5-31 overall and 2-16 in Eastern Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Fever allowed opponents to score 89.1 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .