New York plays Dallas following Ionescu’s 37-point game

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

New York plays Dallas following Ionescu’s 37-point game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Dallas Wings (4-3, 4-0 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (5-2, 4-2 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Dallas Wings after Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 points in the New York Liberty’s 106-83 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Other news
FILE - A general view shows the federal courthouse on Dec. 28, 2021, in New York. Three Florida men were arrested Thursday and charged with illegally making over $22 million by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that a special purpose acquisition corporation was going to take a media company owned by former President Donald Trump public. The charges were outlined in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million illegally by insider trading ahead of the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take ex-President Donald Trump’s media company public.
A man enters as another leaves a store with an "Illicit Cannabis seized" notice posted by inspectors in the window, Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. New York says it's toughening up on bootleg pot shops, with a new enforcement squad heading out to the array of unlicensed stores troubling the state's fledgling legal marijuana market. "You will be caught," the governor vowed last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time
New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the state’s fledgling legal marijuana market.
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Pedro Pascal and World Bank’s Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie’s 2023 Great Immigrants list
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary
A man who was part of a group of teenagers wrongly accused and imprisoned for the rape of a woman in Central Park has taken a commanding lead in a Democratic primary for a New York City Council seat.

New York finished 16-20 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 29.1 from deep.

Dallas went 18-18 overall last season while going 10-8 on the road. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.