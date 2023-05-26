Connecticut visits New York after Stewart’s 45-point game

Connecticut Sun (3-0, 3-0 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (1-1, 1-1 Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays the Connecticut Sun after Breanna Stewart scored 45 points in the New York Liberty’s 90-73 win over the Indiana Fever.

New York finished 9-9 at home and 10-8 in Eastern Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Liberty averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 29.1 from deep.

Connecticut went 11-7 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Sun allowed opponents to score 77.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .