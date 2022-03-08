New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Wake Forest’s Williams, Forbes take AP top honors for ACC

FILE - Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams, center left, and forward Isaiah Mucius, center right, celebrate as students storm the court following the team's 98-76 victory over North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
FILE - Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams, center left, and forward Isaiah Mucius, center right, celebrate as students storm the court following the team’s 98-76 victory over North Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
Wake Forest's Alondes Williams drives the lane past Miami's Kameron McGusty during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams drives the lane past Miami’s Kameron McGusty during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) looks to the basket as Pittsburgh's Mouhamadou Gueye (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Duke’s Paolo Banchero (5) looks to the basket as Pittsburgh’s Mouhamadou Gueye (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) dunks as Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) and center Mark Williams (15) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) dunks as Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) and center Mark Williams (15) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley
Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) reacts to a call during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley
FILE - Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes disputes a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Forbes is The Associated Press men's basketball Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, announced Tuesday, Match 8, 2022.(Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
FILE - Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes disputes a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Forbes is The Associated Press men’s basketball Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, announced Tuesday, Match 8, 2022.(Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
FILE - Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Banchero is The Associated Press men’s basketball newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE - Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Banchero is The Associated Press men’s basketball newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE - Wake Forest's Alondes Williams (31) drives to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Winston-Salem, N.C. Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
FILE - Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams (31) drives to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Winston-Salem, N.C. Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP, File)
By Aaron Beard
 
Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Demon Deacons’ Steve Forbes was named coach of the year after leading them to an unexpectedly strong season.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was also named as newcomer of the year in results announced Tuesday.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, joined North Carolina’s Armando Bacot as the only unanimous first-team picks on the AP’s all-ACC teams. He earned nine votes for player of the year, finishing ahead of Bacot (five) and Banchero (one) after voting from 15 journalists covering the ACC regional footprint.

Williams, who was also named player of the year by the league on Monday, finished one point behind Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim for the regular-season scoring lead (19.29). He also led the league in assists (5.26).

It was an unexpected performance from a player who had averaged 6.0 points in 2019-20 and then 6.7 points last year with the Sooners. Before going to Oklahoma, Williams had played two years of junior college.

Forbes earned seven votes as coach of the year, beating out Notre Dame’s Mike Brey (four) and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (two) as the only other coaches with multiple votes. The second-year coach has guided the Demon Deacons (23-8) to their best win total since 2009 after they were picked to finish 13th in the league in the preseason, and they hold the No. 5 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament in New York.

The school announced Monday that Forbes had signed a “long-term” contract extension with the school.

The 6-10 Banchero, a top NBA prospect, earned 12 votes for newcomer of the year, with Williams earning the other three votes after transferring into the league.

On the AP all-ACC teams, regular-season champion Duke had three picks in Banchero as a first-teamer while wing Wendell Moore Jr. and big man Mark Williams made the second team. The seventh-ranked Blue Devils were the only team to have multiple all-ACC picks.

Miami’s Kameron McGusty joined Alondes Williams, Bacot, Banchero and Boeheim on the first team. North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner and Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma joined Moore and Mark Williams on the second team.

The 2021-22 AP All-ACC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown (“u-” denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

u-Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 6-5, 210, Gr., Milwaukee

u-Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-10, 240, Jr., Richmond, Virginia

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 6-10, 250, Fr., Seattle

Kameron McGusty, Miami, 6-5, 190, Katy, Texas

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 6-6, 205, Sr., Fayetteville, New York

SECOND TEAM

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 6-5, 213, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

Dereon Seabron, North Carolina State, 6-7, 180, R-So., Norfolk, Virginia

Mark Williams, Duke, 7-1, 242, So., Virginia Beach, Virginia

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 6-6, 246, Sr., Wake Forest, North Carolina

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 6-9, 235, R-Sr., Berlin, Maryland

___

Coach of the year – Steve Forbes, Wake Forest

Player of the year – Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Newcomer of the year – Paolo Banchero, Duke

___

AP All-ACC voting panel:

Mike Barber, The Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch; Mark Berman, The Roanoke (Virginia) Times; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WCMC-FM, Raleigh, North Carolina; Alexis Cubit, The State of Columbia, South Carolina; Donna Ditota, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Michelle Kaufman, Miami Herald; Kevin McNamara, WPRO, Providence, Rhode Island; Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Tom Noie, South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Jonas Pope, The News and Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Adam Smith, The Times-News of Burlington, North Carolina; Ken Sugiura, Atlanta Journal-Constitution; Curt Weiler, Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat; and Steve Wiseman, The Herald-Sun of Durham, North Carolina.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25