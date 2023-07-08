Chet Holmgren continues NBA summer league play in Thunder’s Las Vegas opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chet Holmgren has already been playing this summer on his surgically repaired right foot.

After an encouraging return to action in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder move to the main event in Las Vegas, starting with a game Saturday against Dallas.

The eight-game schedule begins with Boston against Miami, which is hoping to be watching some players who will be teaming with Damian Lillard next season. The All-Star guard has told the Portland Trail Blazers he wants to be traded and his preference is to be dealt to the Eastern Conference champions.

The Thunder then play their first game in Las Vegas and fourth this summer. They played three games in Salt Lake City, with Holmgren seeing action in two of them.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot last summer and missed the 2022-23 season. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren returned with 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks Monday in a victory over Utah.

Play in Las Vegas began Friday with an eventful opening night, featuring No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the San Antonio Spurs and Houston’s buzzer-beating victory over Portlandin a game in which No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson of the Trail Blazers and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson of Houston left with injuries.

