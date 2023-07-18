A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Sports

Mobley’s double-double leads Cavaliers to 99-78 win over Rockets for the Summer League title

Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley, center, shoots against Houston Rockets' Darius Days, left, and Nate Hinton during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Mobley, center, shoots against Houston Rockets’ Darius Days, left, and Nate Hinton during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Rockets' Fletcher Magee attempts a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' Pete Nance (48) during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 6 | 

Houston Rockets’ Fletcher Magee attempts a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Pete Nance (48) during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers' Emoni Bates celebrates after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Emoni Bates celebrates after a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley attempts a shot against Houston Rockets' Jermaine Samuels Jr. during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Mobley attempts a shot against Houston Rockets’ Jermaine Samuels Jr. during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers' Emoni Bates, right, dunks against Houston Rockets' Jermaine Samuels Jr. during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
5 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Emoni Bates, right, dunks against Houston Rockets’ Jermaine Samuels Jr. during the first half of a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Rockets in a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
6 of 6 | 

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates with teammates after defeating the Houston Rockets in a NBA summer league championship basketball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARK ANDERSON
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.

This was the Cavaliers’ first title since the Summer League went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team.

“I try to not worry about stuff I can’t control,” Mobley said. “Do I agree with it? No, but it is what it is. I’ll take the championship all over it all day.”

Other news
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Unbeaten Cavaliers and Rockets to meet in NBA Summer League championship game
Isaiah Mobley had 23 points, including the winning shot in overtime, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 to advance to the NBA Summer League championship game.
Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) drives around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during an NBA summer league basketball game Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Houston’s ‘other’ 1st round draft pick Cam Whitmore has Rockets headed to Summer League playoffs
The Houston Rockets’ other first-round draft pick, Cam Whitmore, refuses to be overshadowed. Much of the buzz surrounding the Rockets the past few weeks was about the addition of No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson.
Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., right, fouls Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. off to hot start in summer league play
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is putting in the work and looks poised to make a leap as he heads into his second NBA season.
Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson shoots over Houston Rockets' Tari Eason during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Wembanyama debuts after two top-5 picks hurt in thrilling finish to the previous Summer League game
Victor Wembanyama’s first NBA game had a tough act to follow. While the San Antonio rookie waited to make his NBA Summer League debut Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, the game before his ended with a thrilling finish.

Sam Merrill scored 27 points, making 6 of 12 3-pointers, and Emoni Bates added 19 points for the Cavaliers (6-0).

Nate Hinton led Houston (5-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Three other Rockets also scored in double figures: Cam Whitmore (14), Trevor Hudgins (13) and Fletcher Magee (10). Whitmore was chosen tournament MVP.

Mobley, a second-round pick in 2022, finished strong in Summer League. He put the Cavaliers in the title game by scoring 23 points and making the winning shot in overtime to beat the Brooklyn Nets 102-99 on Sunday.

Merrill, who was voted first-team all-tournament, has a history of playing well at the Thomas & Mack Center. His 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left gave Utah State the 2020 Mountain West tournament championship, one of the last shots in college basketball before the COVID-19 shutdown.

“It’s a great arena,” Merrill said. “I’ve played it in more than any other, other than (Utah State’s). It’s nice knowing the locker room and feeling comfortable, and obviously we had a lot of success here.”

On Monday, the Cavaliers asserted control early by running out to a 17-4 lead. Houston went on a 19-4 run to cut the margin to 41-38 late in the first half.

But then Cleveland scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 62-44 lead, and the outcome was never seriously in doubt after that.

“I felt like if we banded together, we were going to make a run (in the second half),” Hinton said “They made some tough shots and some great shots, so shout out to those guys for making those shots.”

In addition to Whitmore and Merrill, the all-tournament first team was made up of Keyonte George of the Utah Jazz, Orlando Robinson of the Miami Heat and Hunter Tyson of the Denver Nuggets.

The second team was Bates, Max Christie of the Los Angeles Lakers, Javon Freeman-Liberty of the Chicago Bulls, Xavier Moon of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jabari Smith Jr. of the Rockets and Jalen Wilson of the Nets.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports