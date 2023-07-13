Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Sports

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton among undrafted players shining in summer league

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., center, pulls down a rebound as Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends in the second half during an NBA Summer League basketball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., center, pulls down a rebound as Philadelphia 76ers center Filip Petrusev (33) defends in the second half during an NBA Summer League basketball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) steals the ball Fromm Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) steals the ball Fromm Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (6) defends during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Golden State Warriors' Lester Quinones drives around Los Angeles Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Golden State Warriors’ Lester Quinones drives around Los Angeles Lakers’ Jalen Hood-Schifino during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Williams (31) works to maintain control of the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) looks to steal it during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Williams (31) works to maintain control of the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) looks to steal it during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Portland Trail Blazers' Michael Devoe drives around San Antonio Spurs' Blake Wesley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Portland Trail Blazers’ Michael Devoe drives around San Antonio Spurs’ Blake Wesley during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By CLIFF BRUNT
 
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is among several undrafted players making an impact in the Las Vegas summer league.

The former Louisiana Tech standout who was not selected in 2022 is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games while shooting 58% from the field.

Lofton uses his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame to seemingly score at will. He was the G-League Rookie of the Year for the Memphis Hustle last season and later got his two-way contract converted into a regular deal. He took advantage of a call-up to the Grizzlies and had 42 points and 14 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the team’s regular-season finale.

In Las Vegas, he scored 23 points against the Chicago Bulls in the Grizzlies’ opener on July 8 and had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Other undrafted players who have stood out:

— Golden State guard Lester Quinones, undrafted out of Memphis in 2022, is the No. 3 scorer in Las Vegas with 24 points per game.

— Chicago guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, undrafted out of DePaul in 2022, is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

— Minnesota guard Brandon Williams, who played college ball at Arizona and went undrafted in 2021, is averaging 21.3 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field. He played for the G-League’s College Park Skyhawks last season.

— Portland guard Michael Devoe, undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022, scored 29 points to help the Trail Blazers defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He is averaging 20.5 points and six assists per game while shooting 58% from the field.

— Los Angeles Clippers guard Xavier Moon, undrafted out of Morehead State in 2017, is averaging 20 points and shooting 61% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports