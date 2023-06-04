Indiana State moves within win of 1st super regional; No. 2 Florida faces tall task

Tulane shortstop Gavin Schulz (2) looks on as Tulane second baseman Brady Hebert (17) holds up the ball after tagging out Sam Houston State's Justin Wishkoski (5) during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Indiana State is within a win of its first NCAA Tournament super regional. South Carolina is breaking out of its late-season slump at the right time, and No. 2 national seed Florida is a loss away from getting eliminated from a home regional for a third straight year.

The first two national seeds were knocked out of the tournament Saturday, with No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Auburn each failing to win a game as a regional host for the first time.

No. 1 national seed Wake Forest got a late start to its game against Maryland because of rain, and weather also caused delays at regionals hosted by Arkansas, LSU and Miami.

Indiana State, the No. 14 seed and hosting for the first time, came from behind in a second straight game to beat Iowa 7-4.

Iowa will play an elimination game against North Carolina on Sunday, with the winner having to beat the Sycamores twice to advance.

The Sycamores wiped out a 4-2 deficit with a five-run eighth inning. They went ahead on two-run doubles by Miguel Rivera and Grant Magill, and Jared Spencer got Cade Moss to hit into a game-ending double play held up on video review.

No. 15 South Carolina, awarded a regional despite entering the tournament off losses in 11 of 14 games, beat North Carolina State 6-3 to record back-to-back wins for the first time in a month.

The Gamecocks, who opened with a 19-1 win over Central Connecticut State, got a solid outing from Jack Mahoney and two relievers. They’ll play Campbell or NC State in the final.

Florida will need to win three games to win its regional after losing 5-4 to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, looking to make the super regionals for the fourth time since 2018, got a tiebreaking, two-run homer from Gavin Kash in the eighth inning and Brandon Beckel got Gators star Jac Caglianone to pop out with a man on base to end the game.

“We are disappointed but have to flush it,” Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “We put ourselves in this position, but it’s certainly doable. We have enough pitching to do it.”

Indiana, like Texas Tech a No. 3 regional seed, took control in Lexington with a 5-3 win over No. 12 Kentucky.

Peter Serruto’s three-run homer gave the Hoosiers the lead in the seventh inning, and they went on to avenge a 12-2 loss on the same field in March. Now Indiana would have to lose twice to either the Wildcats or West Virginia to be denied its first trip to super regionals in 10 years.

Dallas Baptist got three home runs and nine RBIs from Miguel Santos while eliminating Oklahoma State 18-4. Southern Mississippi got out to a big lead early and knocked out Auburn 7-2.

This year marked the first time Oklahoma State went two games and out in the 18 times it has hosted a regional or its previous iteration (district). It was the third time in 48 all-time appearances that the Cowboys had gone 0-2.

Oklahoma State, whose .302 batting average was second in the Big 12, batted .261 (18 of 69) in the losses to Oral Roberts and Dallas Baptist. The Cowboys had four homers to increase their Big 12-leading total to 108, but they had no other extra-base hits. The Cowboys were 6 of 25 with runners on base.

Cowboys starter Juaron Watts-Brown gave up home runs to three of the first four batters in the fourth inning against DBU.

Auburn won at least one game each of the five previous times it hosted, but the Tigers couldn’t get their offense going in losses to Penn and Southern Miss. The Tigers, who had played in two of the last three College World Series, batted .181 (13 of 72) in the two games with no extra-base hits and 18 strikeouts.

Auburn starter Tommy Vail, who gave up three homers in his 16 previous appearances, served up three in the first 4 1/3 innings to the Golden Eagles.

ONE-HIT WONDERS

North Carolina’s Max Carlson and Dalton Pence combined on a one-hitter in a 5-0 win over Wright State.

It was the first one-hitter in the tournament since Mississippi State’s Will Bednar and Landon Sims teamed up for one in the national title-clinching win over Vanderbilt in the 2021 College World Series.

CAMPBELL COMEBACK

Campbell, down 5-0 after six innings, erupted for five runs in the seventh and five in the eighth to beat Central Connecticut State 10-5.

Bryce Arnold’s grand slam tied it in the seventh, and Jarrod Belbin broke the game open with a three-run homer in the eighth. Belbin became the first player in Campbell history with a 20-20 season. He now has 20 homers and 25 stolen bases.

BIG BATS

Serruto’s home run for Indiana was his third of the season and fourth in 86 career games. ... Dallas Baptist’s Santos had one home run in his previous 14 games before going deep three times against Oklahoma State. His nine RBIs were fourth-most in a tournament game. ... Kyle DeBarge went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs in Louisiana’s 19-10 win over Maine. ... Coastal Carolina’s Graham Brown homered for a second straight game, this one a grand slam in a 12-2 win over UNC-Wilmington. ... Charles McAdoo went deep twice and San Jose State finished with five homers for the first time in more than a decade in a 9-5 loss to Cal State Fullerton.

MOUND MARVELS

No. 7 Virginia beat East Carolina 2-1 largely because of Nick Parker, who improved to 8-0 after scattering five hits over seven innings. ... Ethan Bosacker pitched a four-hit shutout to lead Xavier past Eastern Illinois 7-0. ... Riley Eikhoff threw Coastal Carolina’s first complete game since March 2017. Eikhoff needed just 98 pitches, throwing 75 for strikes. ... Aidan Major threw five innings of one-hit relief, with eight strikeouts and no walks, in West Virginia’s 13-5 win over Ball State. ... Chad Gartland threw his second complete game of the season for George Mason in its 11-3 win over Northeastern.

AROUND THE HORN

Connecticut beat Florida A&M 9-6 for coach Jim Penders’ 700th career win. ... West Virginia reached 40 wins for the second time, matching the record set in 1994. ... North Carolina has won at least one game in the NCAA Tournament in 28 straight appearances. ... George Mason won its first game in the tournament in 31 years. ... Third-base umpire Tim Rosso was no worse for the wear after having his legs taken out from under him by Kentucky third baseman Jase Felker, who dived unsuccessfully to snag a hot grounder down the line.

