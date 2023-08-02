Review of NCAA’s business pushes association to get creative in supporting schools, athletes

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist, centre, embraces teammate Madelen Janogy after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Women’s World Cup: Sweden will face the US
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing
Sports

Review of NCAA’s business pushes association to get creative in supporting schools, athletes

FILE - Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio. A review of the NCAA’s business suggested the association should find creative ways to support member schools. The review was one of the first items on NCAA President Charlie Baker’s to-do list when he took over in March.(AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

FILE - Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker speaks during the NCAA Convention, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in San Antonio. A review of the NCAA’s business suggested the association should find creative ways to support member schools. The review was one of the first items on NCAA President Charlie Baker’s to-do list when he took over in March.(AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 
Share

A review of the NCAA’s business suggested the association should find creative ways to support member schools and conferences with things like developing a deeper pool of game officials, creating a national platform for online streaming of events and purchasing in bulk certain goods and services that most schools use.

The review was one of the first items on NCAA President Charlie Baker’s to-do list when he took over in March. The review was done by the firm Bain & Company and a summary of its key findings was released Wednesday by the NCAA.

The message: College and universities and college sports are facing growing pressures related to:

— A decline in the college-age population and rising costs of attendance.

Other news
West Virginia Thunder's Darianna Alexander (9) shoots past California Storm Taurasi defenders during their game at the NCAA College Basketball Academy, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
The NCAA’s first girls basketball academy is packed, players and coaches call it ‘groundbreaking’
FILE - Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas looks on as she celebrates senior day with her teammates during a swim meet, on Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. In March 2022, American swimmer Lia Thomas won the women's 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming.(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says

— More professional options for athletes to forgo college.

— Social media, sports betting and other outside influences having a potential negative impact on college athletes.

— The changing landscape of media creating uncertainty for traditional partners.

The review looked at trends in college sports from all perspectives — athletes, fans, schools and business partners — in an effort to find ways the NCAA could better do its job.

“To address these trends, the NCAA must have an operating model and mission that are explicit and understood by all,” the review stated. “And there must be a more rigorous approach to business planning and follow through, with a new sense of urgency.”

The review also surveyed the more than 500 NCAA employees about how the association operates internally.

One of the takeaways was the need for more clear roles and goals for NCAA staff.

“Identify top 15-20 decisions within the national office and map out stakeholders and clear decision rights,” the report said.

The report recommended the NCAA become more creative in how its supports member institutions.

Among the suggestions was the NCAA working with members to develop a deeper and better-trained pool of game officials. Poor treatment by fans and teams and growing pressures of the job have led to a shrinking number of young officials.

The review suggested the NCAA could give members better access to not just things like equipment or technology but mental health services for athletes.

“Work with interested member institutions to create pool of qualified suppliers who agree to discounted prices that institutions could opt-into,” the report suggested.

The report also said the NCAA should aid members who produce their own broadcasts of sporting events to stream online by exploring “a single digital hub for viewing competitions.”

The NCAA should be more creative with its championship events to grow untapped potential, the report said.

Baker has acknowledged that the NCAA’s current media deal that bundles numerous championships, including the women’s basketball tournament, does not capitalize on the growing interest in sports beyond football and men’s basketball.

The NCAA is likely to unbundle those events when the current deal with ESPN ends next year.

The review suggested a “dramatic” expansion of content and sponsorship for the women’s basketball tournament.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football