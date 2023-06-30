People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Football Championship Subdivision schools soon could be paying more — a lot more — to move to the NCAA’s top level of competition.

The Division I Council is considering a proposal that would increase the transition fee from $5,000 to $5 million, effective upon approval of the measure. All Football Bowl Subdivision schools also would be required to provide 90% of the allowable scholarships in 16 sports, including football, over a rolling two-year period.

The measure also calls on FBS schools to offer at least 210 scholarships per year at a price tag no lower than $6 million.

If approved, the new rules would take effect Aug. 1, 2027, for current FBS members and FCS schools applying to make the move by 2024-25. Schools that apply after 2024-25 would have to meet the requirements before the end of the two-year transition process.

It also would immediately eliminate the FBS attendance requirement.

“These requirements will directly benefit college athletes competing in Division I sports by requiring significant investment in scholarship opportunities,” Mid-American Conference commissioner and Council chair Jon Steinbrecher said. “Over the past several years, the NCAA’s collected data about spending at FBS schools indicate that these requirements are reasonable and attainable for the majority of impacted athletics programs.”

The council also approved measures requiring all Division I schools to establish policies and procedures to give health care administrators with authority to oversee the school’s health care and attesting that they have completed review of the school’s support services for mental and physical health, safety and athletic performance. Both take effect Aug. 1, 2024.

The council also adopted new requirements for student-athlete benefits, including career counseling and life skills programming; a requirement for all DI members to attest that each coach has completed required education and training in specified areas and that each school provide written confirmation that a compliance review with an authority outside the athletic department is completed at least once every four years and is filed at NCAA headquarters.

Finally, each school must attest annually that the athletic director or a designated representative has reviewed NCAA rules with the department’s staff.

