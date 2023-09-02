Jimmy Buffett dies
Knoop accounts for 3 scores, Georgetown rolls past Marist in opener 49-7

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Knoop threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third and Georgetown coasted to a season-opening 49-7 win over Marist on Saturday.

Naieem Kearney had two touchdowns rushing touchdowns and Joshua Stakely had one to go with his 118 yards.

Stakely’s 42-yard burst opened the scoring. Marist answered with a 13-play, 64-yard drive capped by Tristan Shannon’s 3-yard run.

Georgetown countered with two long drives, ended by Kearney’s 2-yard run and a 13-yard TD reception by Isaiah Grimes, made it 21-7 at intermission.

An interception led to a short field before Knoop found Cam Pygatt with for a 10-yard score early in the second half and the Hoyas kept rolling.

Georgetown ran for 294 yards and had 401 in total offense.

The Hoyas held Marist to 202 yards of total offense.

