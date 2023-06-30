People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
Sports

NCAA adopts new gambling guidelines that include permanent bans, more lenient reinstatement policies

 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA is updating its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering.

The new guidelines adopted this week by the Division I Legislative Committee calls for a permanent collegiate ban if any player is found to have bet on their games, influenced the outcome of those games, bets on other sports at their school or knowingly provided information to someone engaged in sports betting.

If a player places a bet on another school competing in the same sport the athlete competes in, they could be suspended for half of a season and would be required to complete an educational program on sports wagering rules before becoming eligible for reinstatement.

Other news
Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Japan crushes New Zealand to reach Asia Cup final
Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
FILE - Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec watches from the dugout, while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, April 8, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla. Balkovec was ejected Friday, June 30, 2023, by field umpire Isabella Robb during the Tarpons' game against the Daytona Tortugas in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire
New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected from a Florida State League game Friday night for the first time this season.
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe scores against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Rays score 15 unanswered runs to rally for 15-4 win over sinking Mariners
Luke Raley doubled and later scored on Isaac Parades’ infield grounder at the start of an eight-run eighth inning for Tampa Bay, and the Rays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 15-4.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

Previously, athletes lost an entire college season for sports gambling, though those policies were adopted prior to the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that paved the way for today’s rapid expansion of legalized gambling, sports books and gaming on mobile devices.

“These new guidelines modernize penalties for college athletes at a time when sports wagering has been legalized in dozens of states and is easily accessible nationwide with online betting platforms,” Jacksonville athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert, the committee chair, said in a statement. “While sports wagering by college athletes is still a concern — particularly as we remain committed to preserving the integrity of competition in college sports — consideration of mitigating factors is appropriate as staff prescribe penalties for young people who have made mistakes in this space.”

The new penalties will apply to any gambling activities that have taken place since May 2.

Gilbert’s committee also approved a measure to make reinstatement for betting on non-college sports contingent on the total amount of money involved.

While the completion of the educational program is required for each value, it is the only stipulation if the amount is $200 or less. If the number falls between $201 and $500, a player would miss 10% of their games, 20% of a season if the amount is between $501 and $800, and 30% for anything topping $800.

The NCAA’s reinstatement staff also could consider additional penalties for amounts over $800.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports