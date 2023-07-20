United States' Rickie Fowler plays his tee shot from the 4th on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
British Open 2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. at House hearing
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
FILE - Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at a cooling station on July 19, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix heat issues
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

Bipartisan trio of senators propose federal oversight of NIL compensation, athlete health care

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

A bipartisan group of senators is working on a college sports bill that would pre-empt state laws and create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation to players, establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules and fund long-term health care for athletes.

The College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act is only a discussion draft at this point, but notable in that both Democrats and Republicans are involved in trying to address issues that have disrupted college sports and the role of the NCAA.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) were scheduled to speak with reporters later Thursday about their efforts.

Other news
FILE - Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on May 16, 2023, to protest plans by conservative lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature to revive an abortion ban. An 18-year-old Nebraska woman was sentenced Thursday, July 20 to 90 days in jail followed by two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus last year after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy, Celeste Burgess was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to a count of concealing or abandoning a dead body. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, file)
18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning fetus after abortion
An 18-year-old Nebraska woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus after she took medication from her mother to end her pregnancy.
FILE - Vehicles enter the main security gate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary — Angola Prison, the largest high-security prison in the country in Angola, La., Aug. 5, 2008. In a federal court filing dated Monday, July 17, 2023, advocates said that juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana prison for adults are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells with little or no mental health care, inadequate schooling and foul water. In the filing, advocates asked a judge to order that the youths be moved. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Judge to visit juvenile detention facility at adult prison amid complaints including dangerous heat
A federal judge is to visit the Louisiana State Penitentiary to inspect a former death row building where the state is housing juvenile detainees.
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir, Razia Sultan, 11, the daughter of Mohammed Yasin Malik, 57, speaks in the regional legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who was sentenced to life in prison in neighboring India on Thursday issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her ailing father. (Press Information Department Pakistan controlled Kashmir via AP)
11-year-old daughter of top Kashmiri rebel leader issues rare appeal to visit father jailed in India
The eleven-year-old daughter of a prominent Kashmiri rebel leader who faces life in prison in neighboring India has issued an emotional appeal, urging New Delhi to allow her to meet her father.
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. The prosecution has asked the court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday July 20, 2023. According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Prosecutors are asking a Russian court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a further 20 years in prison on extremism charges, according to his ally.

College sports leaders have been pleading for help from Congress to regulate how athletes can earn money off their fame since before the NCAA lifted its ban on NIL compensation in 2021.

With the NCAA beleaguered by losses in court, including a unanimous rebuke by the Supreme Court two years ago, the association has avoided implementing detailed rules to set a national standard for NIL. Meanwhile, a patchwork of state laws has created a muddled and uneven playing field for schools to try to compete.

Earlier this week, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey again said a federal law is a must for college sports to move forward.

“The reality is, only Congress can fully address the challenges facing college athletics,” he said at SEC media days.

NCAA President Charlie Baker, who has been spending much of his time meeting with lawmakers in Washington since moving into the position earlier this year, has said transparency and standardization with NIL is needed to protect athletes and their families.

The legislation would provide those through the creation of College Athletics Corp., a non-governmental oversight and enforcement agency. The CAC would provide certification for agents looking to represent college athletes and negotiate NIL contracts, and maintain a database of NIL deals. It also would have subpoena power to investigate potential violations, something the NCAA infractions staff does not have.

The new governing body would also establish a medical trust fund athletes could access during and after their careers. The fund would come from contributions by the NCAA and schools and conferences that earn at least $50 million in revenue per year.

Over the last four years, more than a dozen bills targeting NIL and college athletics have been proposed by federal lawmakers, including the College Athlete Bill of Rights by Booker, a former Stanford football player, and Blumenthal. Moran introduced the Amateur Athletes Protection and Compensation Act in 2021.

None of those proposals went anywhere.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25