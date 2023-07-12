The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations, NCAA head says

FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - A video board inside the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J., displays betting odds on the March Madness college basketball tournament March 19, 2021. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. Any athlete who bets on their own games, influences the outcome of their games, bets on other teams at the school they attend or knowingly provides information to someone involved with sports betting action could face a permanent college ban. If a player bets on a different school in the same sport they play, they could be suspended for up to half of the season. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
FILE - A video board inside the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J., displays betting odds on the March Madness college basketball tournament March 19, 2021. The NCAA has changed its reinstatement process for athletes involved in sports wagering. Any athlete who bets on their own games, influences the outcome of their games, bets on other teams at the school they attend or knowingly provides information to someone involved with sports betting action could face a permanent college ban. If a player bets on a different school in the same sport they play, they could be suspended for up to half of the season. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

By MARK ANDERSON
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA has found 175 infractions of its sports-betting policy since 2018 and there are 17 active investigations, according to a letter from the sports organization’s president that was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

NCAA President Charlie Baker included the numbers in a letter sent this week in response to a query from Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada whose district includes the Strip in Las Vegas.

The NCAA does not release details of active investigations and Baker’s letter does not list any schools or athletes. The NCAA told the AP in an email that less than 0.25% of its approximately 13,000 sporting events “are flagged for suspicious betting patterns, and a much smaller percentage have specific, actionable information.”

FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The most disruptive year in golf ended Tuesday, June 6, 2023, when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Hypocrisy isn’t new in sports, it’s just more obvious in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger
Major League Baseball was once so concerned about gambling it banned Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays just for working as casino greeters.

The NCAA pays a company to look for and flag potential betting policy infractions; many college conferences do the same thing.

In Baker’s letter to Titus, he said athletes, coaches and administrators committed violations ranging from $5 wagers to “providing inside information” and that the active investigations have a similar span in severity.

There have been some notable cases that went public. Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired in May because of suspicious betting activity involving his team, and Iowa and Iowa State announced a combined 41 athletes were suspected to have broken betting rules.

Legal betting has blossomed across the United States over the past five years, raising the likelihood of a college sports gambling scandal. NCAA rules against gambling by athletes remain strict, though they were recently adjusted to recognize “mitigating factors” when it comes to penalizing “young people who have made mistakes.”

Baker outlined several steps the NCAA is taking to ensure integrity of its events, and the organization provided the AP with much of the same information. The NCAA is emphasizing educating athletic departments about the risks involved and Baker said the safety and mental health of the organization’s more than 500,000 student-athletes were paramount.

“I appreciate Congress’ increased attention to the topic of sports betting,” Baker wrote. “I agree with you that in addition to the opportunities it creates, sports betting brings risk that could undermine the integrity of competition.”

Titus said she also wrote letters to the major professional sports leagues.

“While sports betting offers a fun way for fans to enjoy their favorite teams, it also brings risk that could undermine the integrity of the games that so many love,” Titus wrote. “When players get suspended and coaches get fired, that means the system is working. The goal, however, should be to stop these bets before they are placed.”

