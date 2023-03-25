AP NEWS
    Marchand dominates 400 IM at NCAA swimming championships

    March 25, 2023 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona State’s Leon Marchand crushed his NCAA record in the 400-yard IM on Friday night at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships.

    Marchand became the first swimmer to go below 3:30 in the history of the event with a time of 3:28.82. Defending champion Hugo Gonzalez of Cal finished second in a season-best 3:34.66.

    Cal, looking to defend its team title, sits atop the standings after Day 3 of the four-day competition with 315 points. Arizona State is second with 302 and Texas third at 292.

    Youssef Ramadan earned Virginia Tech’s first NCAA individual title in program history with a school-record time of 43.15 in the 100-yard butterfly. Ramadan finished third in the event last season. Stanford’s Andrei Minakov, the defending champion, came in fourth.

    Texas sophomore Luke Hobson followed up his win in the 500-yard freestyle with an NCAA title in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:30.43. Hobson has two individual titles in the meet and three overall.

    Minnesota’s Max McHugh won his third straight 100-yard breaststroke title with a time of 50.00. His win in 2021 was the first individual title for the Gophers since 1964.

    Indiana senior Brendan Burns won the 100-yard backstroke in 43.61 after a runner-up finish last season. He’s the first Indiana champion in the event in 15 years. North Carolina State senior Kacper Stokowski, the defending champion, came in second at 43.86.

    • Indiana also captured the 3-meter diving title as Andrew Capobianco won his third championship in the event with a score of 522.60.

    Florida won the 400-yard medley relay for the second time in school history, joining the 1991 team, with an NCAA record time of 2:58.32. Indiana and Arizona State also broke the previous record.

