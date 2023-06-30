People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

NCAA mulls proposal to shorten transfer portal window to 30 days

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Board will consider a proposal to shorten the transfer window from 60 days to 30 after data showed most transfers enter the portal in the first few days it is open.

The window was created this year in an attempt to limit the amount of time athletes can move from one school to another and be immediately eligible to compete.

Current rules give football players 45 days to enter the portal, starting the day after the CFP brackets are set. There is a second open period from April 15-30.

Other news
Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Japan crushes New Zealand to reach Asia Cup final
Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
FILE - Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec watches from the dugout, while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, April 8, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla. Balkovec was ejected Friday, June 30, 2023, by field umpire Isabella Robb during the Tarpons' game against the Daytona Tortugas in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire
New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected from a Florida State League game Friday night for the first time this season.
Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe scores against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Rays score 15 unanswered runs to rally for 15-4 win over sinking Mariners
Luke Raley doubled and later scored on Isaac Parades’ infield grounder at the start of an eight-run eighth inning for Tampa Bay, and the Rays rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 15-4.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

Athletes in winter sports have 60 days to enter the portal, while athletes in spring sports have a 45-day window. Both windows open when the NCAA Tournament selections are made.

The board also approved two scholarship rule modifications this week.

One allows transfers to keep their scholarships even if they decide not to compete following a coaching change. They won’t count against the team’s scholarship limit. The other exempts a school from being obligated to count the scholarship if the athlete does not officially enroll.

Another proposal was introduced that would mandate transfers who do not play because of non-sports reasons to remain on scholarship until they’re no longer enrolled at the school. If it is approved, the player would not count against the team’s scholarship limit.

