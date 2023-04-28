Nebraska starting QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

FILE - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Thompson entered the transfer portal Friday, April 28, 2023. He was the starter last season and became the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal on Friday, all but assuring Jeff Sims of being the starter when the Cornhuskers open Matt Rhule’s first season as coach.

Thompson started 10 of 12 games last season after transferring from Texas. His recovery from offseason shoulder surgery caused him to miss spring practice and left the majority of first-team snaps to Sims, who joined the Huskers in January after leaving Georgia Tech.

Thompson was the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week, joining Logan Smothers and Richard Torres. Sims, Chubba Purdy, Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Jack Woche are the remaining quarterbacks.

Thompson spent his first four years at Texas, starting 10 games and appearing in nine others. He won the starter’s job at Nebraska last season and completed 63% of his passes for 2,407 yards, with three 300-yard games. He threw 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and ran for five scores as the Huskers went 4-8. He missed two games because of injury.

