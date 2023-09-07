Deion Sanders and No. 22 Colorado make home debut against old rival Nebraska

Nebraska (0-1) at No. 22 Colorado (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

Line: Colorado by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads, 49-20-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This matchup features two schools with a once-heated rivalry and two coaches who are each trying to turn around once-storied programs. Deion Sanders started on the right note when the Buffaloes opened his tenure at Colorado with a 45-42 win at nationally ranked TCU. Matt Rhule didn’t begin on the same sort of note in falling on the road to Minnesota 13-10 to begin his time in Lincoln. The ticket into Folsom Field remains a hot commodity, with the average purchase price of $417 ranking as the 12th-most expensive all time in terms of NCAA regular-season games, according to TickPick. The rivalry is being embraced in Boulder, where Sanders is outlawing the wearing of red during Nebraska week in the team facility.

KEY MATCHUP

Linebacker Luke Reimer and the Cornhuskers defense vs. a Colorado offense led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders had a school-record 510-yard passing performance vs. TCU, with four teammates recording 100 or more yards receiving. Travis Hunter had 11 receptions for 119 yards — to go with an interception on defense — while running back Dylan Edwards hauled in five passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He also had another score on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: Receiver Billy Kemp IV, a transfer from Virginia who caught 192 passes for 1,774 yards and eight TDs over his career with the Cavaliers. He ranked fourth in receptions at Virginia. He didn’t have a catch in the season opener.

Colorado: Hard to ignore the trio of Sanders, Hunter and Edwards, who all picked up Pac-12 awards this week for their performances against TCU. Sanders won offensive player of the week, Hunter defensive player and Edwards top freshman.

FACTS & FIGURES

The last two games between Colorado and Nebraska were decided by a total of eight points, including a 34-31 overtime win by the Buffaloes in 2019. ... The Cornhuskers are looking for their 50th win over Colorado. ... The Huskers have dropped their last four non-conference road games. ... Deion Sanders faced Nebraska three straight seasons (1985-87) as a player for Florida State. The Seminoles won two of three. ... Colorado’s win over TCU ended a 27-game road losing skid against AP top-20 teams, according to league research. ... The Buffaloes led 17-14 at halftime. They never led at halftime last season. ... Since joining the Pac-12, Colorado has a 3-7 mark in regular season non-conference contests against Power Five teams.

