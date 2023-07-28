Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigned Friday after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving.

According to Lincoln police records, Wager was stopped Wednesday and cited for driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test and having an open container.

“Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely,” Wager said in a statement released by the university. “I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”

First-year coach Matt Rhule elevated Josh Martin from special teams analyst to full-time tight ends coach. Martin previously coached tight ends at SMU and Arizona State.

The 53-year-old Wager arrived at Nebraska after being a Texas high school coach for 26 years. He was coach at Arlington Martin High for 17 years and led the school to the state playoffs each of his 17 seasons.

___

