Private practice doctor appointed as Nebraska medical chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a private practice doctor from Lincoln to serve at Nebraska’s next chief medical officer.

Pillen announced Tuesday that he selected Dr. Timothy Tesmer, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to replace the former chief medical officer, Dr. Gary Anthone. Anthone left the post earlier this year when former Gov. Pete Ricketts’ term expired. Ricketts had appointed Anthone just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 that ushered in school and business closings and debates over public masking.

In a news release, Pillen said Tesmer has been in practice for 35 years, including his private clinic Tesmer ENT in Lincoln.

Prior to opening that clinic, Tesmer was a doctor at CHI’s Physician Network/ENT Nebraska. He earned a bachelor of science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and is medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

He officially begins his new post on March 27.