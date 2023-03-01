AP NEWS
Spartans hit 12 3s in second half to overcome Cornhuskers

March 1, 2023 GMT
Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence (10) shoots against Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins combined for 14 of Michigan State’s 16 3-pointers and the Spartans roared back from a frigid first half to beat Nebraska 80-67 on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Michigan State (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) was staggered by an overtime loss to Iowa after giving up a 13-point lead in the final minute-and-a-half of regulation. And it looked like the Spartans might still be reeling against Nebraska after shooting 28% in the first half and trailing by 12.

But the Spartans hit 12 of 17 from the arc and shot 68% overall in the second half in outscoring the Cornhuskers 54-29.

Hauser had six 3-pointers and 20 points, Walker 19 points and three 3s and Akins 17 points with five 3s. A.J. Hoggard added 10 points and a career-high 14 assists.

Keisei Tominaga had 20 points with four 3s to lead the Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11), who had a four-game win streak snapped. Jamarques Lawrence added 15 points, Derrick Walker 13 and Sam Griesel 12.

A 15-1 run with consecutive 3-pointers by Malik Hall, Walker and Hauser gave the Spartans their first lead since 2-0, with under nine minutes to go. Walker scored seven straight points to make it a 14-point lead with two minutes remaining.

    • The Cornhuskers shot 58% in the first half in taking a 38-26 lead and led by as many as 15.

    Michigan State finishes the regular season at home against Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska finishes the regular season at Iowa on Sunday.

